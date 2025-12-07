The Superman Hero You Didn't Realize Pluribus Star Rhea Seehorn Played
Rhea Seehorn continues to show the world she's one of the most talented actors of her generation in Vince Gilligan's worth-the-wait sci-fi mystery "Pluribus." Yet, she isn't only killing it in live-action roles. She's more than proven her mettle in the animation world, too. In fact, she played an important character in a Superman animated series.
In the anime-inspired "My Adventures with Superman," Kal-El's Kryptonian parents, Zor-El (voiced by Jason Marnocha) and Rhea Seehorn as Lara Lor-Van, appear in flashbacks to fill the history of Superman's backstory. In the Season 2 episode "Pierce the Heavens, Superman!" the Man of Steel (voiced by Jack Quaid) finds himself subdued by Brainiac's (Michael Emerson) Black Mercy device that affects his mind and traps him in an alternate reality of Krypton. There, he encounters his mother, Lara. While this isn't the "real" Lara, exactly, since this is all a Brainiac simulation, it's a rare storyline moment in which Kal-El gets to interact with his parents.
Seehorn's role is small but poignant, and even though it was only a one-episode appearance, it demonstrated Seehorn's ability to play in the DC Universe. It wouldn't be her only connection to DC in 2024, though.
Rhea Seehorn appeared in Kite Man: Hell Yeah! too
Not long after voicing Lara Lor-Van in "My Adventures with Superman," Rhea Seehorn returned to DC's animated universe by voicing Insect Queen in two episodes of "Kite Man: Hell Yeah!" The 2024 HBO Max show is a spin-off of the "Harley Quinn" series, starring Matt Oberg as the voice of the daft, powerless, but hilarious B-list supervillain Kite Man.
Seehorn's Insect Queen is an evil alien character who has a lust for human flesh. It isn't a major role in the series, but it still allows Seehorn to flex the comedic chops that everyone knows she possesses. "Kite Man: Hell Yeah!" went under the radar for most viewers, but the 10 episode HBO series is worth rediscovering.
For Seehorn, that means she's had the opportunity to play in the DC sandbox twice. She also lended her voice to Prime Video's "Invincible," which is unlike other superhero stories you've seen. Unquestionably, this shows that she's open to roles in the comic book realm — and she has both the comedic and dramatic chops to carry it all. The only question is, will it be Marvel or DC that snaps her up for a live-action role first?