The Superman Hero You Didn't Realize Pluribus Star Rhea Seehorn Played

Rhea Seehorn continues to show the world she's one of the most talented actors of her generation in Vince Gilligan's worth-the-wait sci-fi mystery "Pluribus." Yet, she isn't only killing it in live-action roles. She's more than proven her mettle in the animation world, too. In fact, she played an important character in a Superman animated series.

In the anime-inspired "My Adventures with Superman," Kal-El's Kryptonian parents, Zor-El (voiced by Jason Marnocha) and Rhea Seehorn as Lara Lor-Van, appear in flashbacks to fill the history of Superman's backstory. In the Season 2 episode "Pierce the Heavens, Superman!" the Man of Steel (voiced by Jack Quaid) finds himself subdued by Brainiac's (Michael Emerson) Black Mercy device that affects his mind and traps him in an alternate reality of Krypton. There, he encounters his mother, Lara. While this isn't the "real" Lara, exactly, since this is all a Brainiac simulation, it's a rare storyline moment in which Kal-El gets to interact with his parents.

Seehorn's role is small but poignant, and even though it was only a one-episode appearance, it demonstrated Seehorn's ability to play in the DC Universe. It wouldn't be her only connection to DC in 2024, though.