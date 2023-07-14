My Adventures With Superman Is Inspired By An Anime - But It Is NOT Sailor Moon

Superman fans have been eating well as of late. "Superman & Lois" will return for a fourth season, and James Gunn will direct a new big-screen adaptation of the superhero with "Superman: Legacy." And if that wasn't enough, there's a new animated series — "My Adventures With Superman" — airing new episodes on Adult Swim and coming to Max the next day.

It's a slightly different take on the Man of Steel. For starters, it's more influenced by anime, having come from Studio Mir, the South Korean animation studio behind "The Legend of Korra" and "Voltron: Legendary Defender." As such, it makes sense the new show would draw influences from other anime projects, with many fans pointing out that Superman's (Jack Quaid) transformation process resembles the one from "Sailor Moon."

Diana Huh, who directed Episode 2, took to Twitter to show off some storyboards and mention how another anime influenced that particular sequence, writing, "While yes this sequence is obviously inspired by Sailor Moon it's also inspired by Pretty Cure (specifically Cure Mermaid's transformation for supes' cape)." It's another great anime that even holds a Guinness record for the most magical anime girls in a single film, and it's worth your attention if you want to learn more about its influence.