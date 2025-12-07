5 TV Shows That Could Replace Stranger Things As Netflix's Flagship Franchise

"I think we're alone now," Tiffany sang. "The beating of our hearts is the only sound." That's sort of the feeling everyone may have thinking about a world without the Hawkins gang and new episodes of "Stranger Things." What do you do with yourself once your favorite show concludes and you're left with only hazy memories and a lump in the throat?

You could go back to the start and ensure that the Duffer brothers' magnum opus becomes one of the most rewatchable TV series of all time. Alternatively, you can turn that frown — ahem — upside down by being patient, taking a risk, and discovering a few TV shows that hold the potential to replace "Stranger Things" as Netflix's flagship franchise. Some of these series are available right now, while others are on the way. The point is that there's a life after Hawkins. You just need to take the first step toward living it.

With that said, let's take a look into our crystal ball and find the five shows that could ease the pain of losing "Stranger Things," while also giving Netflix subscribers a good reason to keep paying those monthly fees. Naturally, a lot of these selections come down to personal preference, and also seeing if the specific series could appeal to the same audience who loved the Hawkins gang's adventures.