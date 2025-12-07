5 TV Shows That Could Replace Stranger Things As Netflix's Flagship Franchise
"I think we're alone now," Tiffany sang. "The beating of our hearts is the only sound." That's sort of the feeling everyone may have thinking about a world without the Hawkins gang and new episodes of "Stranger Things." What do you do with yourself once your favorite show concludes and you're left with only hazy memories and a lump in the throat?
You could go back to the start and ensure that the Duffer brothers' magnum opus becomes one of the most rewatchable TV series of all time. Alternatively, you can turn that frown — ahem — upside down by being patient, taking a risk, and discovering a few TV shows that hold the potential to replace "Stranger Things" as Netflix's flagship franchise. Some of these series are available right now, while others are on the way. The point is that there's a life after Hawkins. You just need to take the first step toward living it.
With that said, let's take a look into our crystal ball and find the five shows that could ease the pain of losing "Stranger Things," while also giving Netflix subscribers a good reason to keep paying those monthly fees. Naturally, a lot of these selections come down to personal preference, and also seeing if the specific series could appeal to the same audience who loved the Hawkins gang's adventures.
Wednesday
Fun fact: "Wednesday" is already a bigger show than "Stranger Things." Both seasons of the mercurial macabre series feature in the top five most popular English-language shows on Netflix of all time, while "Stranger Things" Season 4 is the only representative from Hawkins as the curtains draw to a close on the show. Plainly speaking, viewers can't get enough of Jenna Ortega's Wednesday Addams and her supernatural mysteries; it's like a teen drama but with the ghoulish and beloved Addams Family in tow. With "Smallville" showrunners Alfred Gough and Miles Millar at the helm, "Wednesday" respects the lore of what came before it, but also knows how to adjust the storytelling requirements for a modern audience.
Much like "Stranger Things," the series balances the importance of focusing on the relationship between characters and still delighting the viewers with all their strange and deranged premises. This is why Enid Sinclair (Emma Myers) — a brand-new character created for the show — has become so popular among viewers, even when there are legacy characters like Gomez (Luis Guzmán) and Morticia (Catherine Zeta-Jones) hanging around.
The only red flag here is that Jenna Ortega's "Wednesday" future looks grim. She has become an in-demand star, with mega projects left, right, and center. At some point, she will need to make a decision (if she hasn't already) about what she can commit to. A streaming show might fall to the wayside. The question is: Can "Wednesday" — or its rumored spin-offs — survive without Ortega?
Black Hole
Written and drawn by Charles Burns between 1995 and 2005, "Black Hole" mixes elements of 2014's "It Follows" and coming-of-age teen drama. Taking place in the 1970s, this 12-issue series introduces the premise of a sexually transmitted "bug" that causes physical mutations in teenagers. Consequently, the teens who catch the "bug" are deemed outcasts and leave their families and homes. As Burns told Los Angeles Beat, the story is a metaphor for the adolescent experience. "A lot of times in my stories, the mutations — or the kind of transformations that characters take — are like an external manifestation of what's going on inside their brains, or what's inside their personal lives," Burns said.
Hollywood has been after "Black Hole" for a while now, with David Fincher attached to a live-action film at some point. Yet, Netflix secured the rights and ordered it straight to series. Even more promising is the fact that writer-director Jane Schoenbrun of "I Saw the TV Glow" fame will be the showrunner here. If Schoenburn brings even a fraction of the visual aesthetic from their 2024 horror, the viewers are in for an unforgettable treat.
Depending on how closely the show sticks to the comic, "Black Hole" holds the potential to introduce a cast of characters who are easy for the audience to get behind. Like "Stranger Things," there's the opportunity to grow with them as they experience the wonders and woes of adolescence.
One Piece
Anime adaptations don't always hit the mark. Seriously, how many of us still wake up in cold sweats thinking about the nightmare fuel known as 2009's "Dragonball Evolution"? Yet, Netflix's "One Piece" defies the norm, proving to be an outstanding adaptation of the animated show and manga. Just look at the audience rating on Rotten Tomatoes for Season 1: It's 95%! When it comes to anime, fans are usually the harshest critics of live-action efforts, but if they love it that much, it says a lot about the overall quality.
What's great about this is that the entire "One Piece" timeline is extensive, so the show can go on for as long as it chooses to — or however long the viewers demand it. As a matter of fact, the series has only touched the surface of the narrative, and there are over 100 volumes of the original manga to explore and plunder for ideas.
While "One Piece" might not be as gloomy and dark as "Stranger Things" gets, it possesses the same communal quality, especially as viewers become familiar with the characters and the friendships they form on their adventures. Like any good series, it pulls you into the story, making you feel as if they're all your pals, and you're also a silent member of their team.
Scooby-Doo
Netflix is officially in the Scooby-Dooby-Doo business. In March 2025, Deadline broke a story that the streaming service barked up the right tree and ordered a live-action "Scooby-Doo" show from Berlanti Productions, Midnight Radio, and Warner Bros. Television. Not a lot of details are available about this series; all that's known is it's an origin story of how Mystery Inc. formed and turned into those meddling kids who upset evildoers.
Let's be real, though: Berlanti Productions is famous for its juicy drama. Remember how "Riverdale" turned into teen "Twin Peaks"? Maybe this "Scooby-Doo" series is set to be heavy on the dramatics and low on the Scooby Snacks. Of course, there is a precedent here, as there have been previous attempts to mature this franchise. A notable effort was the "Scooby Apocalypse" comic book series, which reimagined the story in a post-apocalyptic setting. While the comic retained the humorous elements of the original show, it also thrust Mystery Inc. into a slightly more serious story with higher stakes. It's easy to see how this type of tale could be turned into a TV show, too.
Part of the magic of "Stranger Things" is how it tugs at the right nostalgia strings. A property like "Scooby-Doo" falls right into the "ah, the good ol' days" category as well, so if someone comes along and makes a live-action show that captures the essence and personality of Mystery Inc., success should follow. If it doesn't ... Ruh-oh!
3 Body Problem
The names David Benioff and D. B. Weiss are synonymous with the swords, dragons, and treachery of "Game of Thrones." However, the pair teamed up with Alexander Woo to create something different in "3 Body Problem," a Netflix sci-fi show based on the novel of the same name by author Liu Cixin.
While more narratively complex than "Stranger Things," this show demonstrates how the decisions of the past hold repercussions for the future. In addition to this, the characters need to come to terms with a whole other world they never knew existed, but now threatens their very existence. Sounds oddly familiar, doesn't it?
Even though the show differs from the novel in several aspects, that didn't stop its first season from receiving positive reviews from critics and fans alike. In fact, Looper's own "3 Body Problem" review stated that "existential dread has never looked this good." It's still early days for the series, but after such a strong start, there's the potential to create something special and long-lasting. For fans of "Stranger Things," "3 Body Problem" might be exactly what they're looking for, to fill the Hawkins-shaped hole in their hearts.