Why Jenna Ortega's Wednesday Future Looks Grim, According To A Hollywood Insider

"Wednesday" has made a pretty sizable impact on Netflix as a streaming service. While "The Addams Family" is far from one of the biggest properties of the last couple of decades, that didn't stop the reboot from becoming the second-most-watched series in Netflix history (international hit "Squid Game" still holds the top spot). Of course, much of the show's success hinges on the lead performance from "Wednesday" star Jenna Ortega. Despite how the series has rocketed the young star into becoming one of the biggest actors in the world, though, at least one industry insider is predicting she will no longer be with the show after its upcoming 2nd season.

On an episode of the podcast "The Town with Matt Beloni," the Puck writer said he didn't expect Ortega to be on "Wednesday" beyond Season 2. "I have a prediction on 'Wednesday,'" he said. "I do not believe that Jenna Ortega will be on the show beyond the 2nd season."

For his part, Belloni's guest on the episode, Bloomberg's Lucas Shaw, seemed to agree. "I think that's a safe prediction," he said. The conversation came in response to what Belloni described as the "media fumble of the year," in which Ortega talked down "Wednesday" and described the writing on the series as subpar.