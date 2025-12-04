10 Best Christmas Movies Streaming On Peacock Right Now

'Tis the season to gather the family, make some hot cocoa, and enjoy your favorite festive movies. You can start this activity anytime you want thanks to the bevy of streaming services at your disposal these days, and if you have Peacock, you're really all set. All you have to do is go on the platform and type in "Christmas" to find numerous selections.

The search results might feel overwhelming, especially with so many TV movies that all start to sound the same after a while. Older members of the family might enjoy watching some special episodes of their favorite TV shows, as Peacock is the home of every Christmas-themed installment of "The Office." But sometimes, you want to stick with what you know and what's been proven to put folks in the holiday spirit.

Some of the best Christmas movies on Peacock were recently added to the streaming service, and they'll probably soon leave, so don't miss your chance to see them during December. There's something for everyone on this list, from Christmas classics to holiday counter-programming.