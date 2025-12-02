Is Die Hard A Christmas Movie? Here's What The Cast And Crew Members Think

John McTiernan — the director of "Die Hard" among many other action outings — has also weighed in on the topic, though his opinions have fluctuated over time. While he has admitted that he often has deliberately silly answers when this question is posed to him, he also thinks it's not up to him to decide. "It's not for us to say, it's people. It's for the audience to say. If the audience decides they want to make it a Christmas movie, it's a Christmas movie. It turns out that way. It wasn't intended as a Christmas movie, or the fact that it was deliberately built around Christmas, but not intended to be a Christmas movie," he said during an appearance on The Empire Film Podcast.

He added that the only reason "Die Hard" got made — in spite of some politically charged commentary about war capitalism in its script — is because that commentary is couched in an action movie in which Christmas is a theme.

More recently, when challenged to defend the film's status as a holiday movie by The American Film Institute, McTiernan said in part, "we hadn't intended it to be a Christmas movie, but the joy that came from it is what turned it into a Christmas movie." Which seems to settle the debate permanently. Or does it?