New Stranger Things LEGO Set Spotlights The Netflix Show's Most Haunted Location

The first four episodes of "Stranger Things" Season 5 are now on Netflix, with the next three coming out on Christmas and the finale bowing on New Year's Eve. We're pretty sure we know how "Stranger Things" 5 will end, and undoubtedly fans are waiting with bated breath to see whether the kids can defeat Henry Creel, aka Vecna (Jamie Campbell Bower). But even though "Stranger Things" concludes at the tail end of 2025, you'll have an outstanding "Stranger Things" LEGO set to keep you immersed in the Upside Down in 2026.

The LEGO Group has worked with Netflix to create a 2,539-piece set of the Creel House to display in your living room. This is Vecna's lair, which is introduced in "Stranger Things" Season 4 and makes a return in the first half of Season 5. It's where Vecna, going by Mr. Whatsit, has some kind of nefarious plan in the works that requires capturing 12 children.

You can build the Creel House in either of its two states: The pristine version seen in the Upside Down where Vecna is keeping Holly, as well as the dilapidated version seen in the real world on Season 4. This makes it the first-ever transforming LEGO house set. In addition to both Vecna and Mr. Whatsit, the Creel House pack also comes with minifigs of your favorite "Stranger Things" characters, including Eleven, Mike, Dustin, Lucas, Will, Max, Jonathan, Nancy, Steve, Robin, and Holly. You can also build Steve's Beamer and the WSQK van brick by brick — and that's only the beginning of the references you'll find in this expansive set.