We're Pretty Sure We Know Exactly How Stranger Things Ends

Nine years. Five seasons. A lifetime of memories. The end is nigh — for Netflix's "Stranger Things," of course. Here's a secret, though: We think we know exactly how this beloved show will conclude. Watch the video above to find out more.

It's almost all over for the Hawkins gang, but don't cry because it's ending; smile because it happened. "Stranger Things" remains one of the best Netflix original series of all time, as well as a viewership monster for the streaming service. It's left a mark on a generation of viewers who'll be sad it's concluding, though at least there's still the animated spin-off "Stranger Things: Tales from '85" to look forward to.

Fans haven't been able to get enough of the series, but there's always been a question about how it would eventually end. After all, "Stranger Things" has seen Will Byers (Noah Schnapp) get trapped in the Upside Down, Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown) turn into Jean Grey when the gang needed her most, and Vecna (Jamie Campbell Bower, who looks very different in real life) become one of the most terrifying TV villains in recent memory. Where else can the show go, or is this a doomed scenario like "Lost" where no matter what the creators do the fanbase won't be satisfied?