Stranger Things: What Vecna Looks Like In Real Life

While earlier seasons of "Stranger Things" never really lacked frightful and dangerous villains, the production team really outdid themselves in Season 4. From the very first episode of the season, Vecna (Jamie Campbell Bower) was a force to be reckoned with as he began his reign of terror in Hawkins, one body at a time.

Clearly at least partially inspired by Freddy Krueger of the "A Nightmare on Elm Street" franchise, Vecna haunts troubled young teens through vivid hallucinations and terrifying visions before bending them to his will and finally murdering them in a brutal fashion. However, at the end of the day, Vecna isn't real, so fans might be wondering what the actor behind the creature looks like on a normal day.

Well, as fans may have surmised, the actor who plays Vecna is the same performer behind the role of 001/Henry Creel in "Stranger Things." As Season 4, Episode 7 ("The Massacre at Hawkins Lab") shows, the reason why the character's appearance changed so dramatically was that Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown) opened up a gate to The Upside Down and sent the villain hurtling through to the mirror dimension.