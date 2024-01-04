The Real Reason The Safdie Brothers Broke Up

Together, brothers Josh Safdie and Benny Safdie have directed short films, a full-length basketball documentary, and multiple critically acclaimed features. Their co-directing work arguably peaked with the Adam Sandler drama "Uncut Gems," which earned numerous accolades after its premiere in 2019. However, partway through 2023, Benny Safdie dropped out of co-directing a spiritual successor starring Sandler, now directed solely by Josh Safdie.

The reason for this split was rumored to involve bad blood between the brothers; Hollywood insider Jeff Sneider claimed this to be the case on his podcast, "The Hot Mic." In a December 2023 episode, Sneider not only hinted at irreconcilable differences between the brothers but suggested that the upcoming Sandler film is no longer in the works. In response, Benny Safdie shot down this notion in a Variety interview that acknowledges talk of their falling out but ultimately attempts to debunk those rumors.

"It's a natural progression of what we each want to explore," he said of their split. "I will direct on my own, and I will explore things that I want to explore. I want that freedom right now in my life."