Stranger Things Theories That Change Everything

Eleven may have cool powers, but all things begin and end with Will Byers (Noah Schnapp). The first season of "Stranger Things," which many still consider the best, starts with him getting abducted by a creature from the Upside Down. This results in a massive investigation from police chief Jim Hopper (David Harbour), as well as Will's friends, who team up with the escaped Eleven. In the seasons that follow, Will always maintains some kind of connection to the Upside Down and all of the monsters therein.

We know Eleven opened a Mothergate to this new dimension, but it's unclear if she had any impact on it to make it resemble Hawkins. It's possible something or someone else can influence this realm, and if it was going to be anybody, it would be Will. One fan theory from Reddit suggests that Will has powers like Eleven, except he's not aware of what he could do, thus can't control it. What if his emotions can alter the Upside Down to a degree? That could explain why Vecna (Jamie Campbell Bower) and other creatures are so interested in him.

It would also explain why Will has been kept alive while others have perished going into the Upside Down. Taking the theory even further, perhaps Vecna gave Will powers connected to the Upside Down to eventually fight the biggest threat to the dimension: Eleven. It's as if Vecna has manifested his own antibodies against Eleven's powers by giving Will some of his own.