Stranger Things: Duffer Brothers Says Will's Journey Is Vital To Series Ending

Will Byers (Noah Schnapp) has come a long way over the course of "Stranger Things." From the shy and sensitive kid whose disappearance fueled the mystery of the show's first season to a lovestruck teen navigating a complicated web of teenage friendship while trying to stay true to those he cares about, Will has experienced an enduring and memorable arc across the series' four seasons.

One place where the actor and the character have intersected is in their sexuality. Since Season 1, there have been allusions to Will's sexuality, hints that were finally confirmed in Season 4, when it became crystal clear that Will is in love with his best friend, Mike (Finn Wolfhard). Several months later, Schnapp confirmed that he is gay as well, saying, "I guess I'm more similar to Will than I thought."

Still, the Duffer Brothers, who created "Stranger Things," have even bigger plans for the character in the show's upcoming fifth and final season. "Will really takes center stage again in [Season] 5," Ross Duffer told Variety. "This emotional arc for him is what we feel is going to hopefully tie the whole series together."