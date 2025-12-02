10 Best Christmas Movies Like Elf

There are so many Christmas movies out there that it can get overwhelming. From comedies like "National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation" to dramas like "Miracle on 34th Street" or the dozens of rom-coms cooked up every year by the elves at Lifetime and the Hallmark Channel, Christmas is a catch-all for every emotion.

But there is only one "Elf." A Christmas must-see directed by Jon Favreau with some of the funniest moments in a holiday movie ever, the 2003 film stars Will Ferrell as Buddy, a human raised by Santa's elves at the North Pole. Though Buddy is happy with his adoptive father (Bob Newhart), when he finds out he's not an elf (a big surprise to him), he decides to seek out his real family. So Buddy goes to the magical land of New York City to find his biological dad (James Caan), a curmudgeon who needs a little Christmas cheer in his life.

Buddy may be irreplaceable, but you'd have to be a cotton-headed ninny-muggins to think that there are no movies that are similar to "Elf" in certain ways. Whether it's having a heartwarming ending, being from the perspective of someone much like Buddy, having Will Ferrell in the actual movie, or something else entirely, these 10 pictures go down like a plate of syrup-covered noodles. Here they are in no particular order.