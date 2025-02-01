How Many Home Alone Movies Are There?

While John Hughes returned to the franchise to pen "Home Alone 3," Macaulay Culkin decided not to star in this installment, having grown tired of the spotlight. Instead, the 1997 adventure showcases a new child mastermind, and a plot that is way bigger than New York City or the picturesque suburbs of Illinois. This time, Alex Pruitt (Alex D. Linz) is taking down the bad guys after he is left home alone while dealing with a case of chickenpox. The villains are international criminals who are after a super secret missile chip that they hid in a toy car that ends up with Alex.

The espionage twist makes this a James Bond-style caper tailored toward families looking for some fun action comedy. It also features an 11-year-old Scarlett Johansson as Alex's older sister Molly. Johansson told People that she watched the film during COVID-19 quarantine with her six-year-old daughter, who didn't recognize her. However, fans of "Scrubs," "Mean Girls," and "The Middle" definitely won't miss an appearance by Neil Flynn, who plays the police officer that responds to Alex's call for help.

While Robert Ebert said that he liked this installment much more than the first two, he also said that the movie may be enjoyed more by kids than adults. The fact is, the universal appeal of the first two films is what made them timeless, with "Home Alone" containing plenty of things that only adults would notice. Elsewhere, The New York Times was also pleasantly surprised, with critic Stephen Holden writing: "Put sophisticated remote-control gadgetry at the boy's fingertips, and get a director (the newcomer Raja Gosnell) with a feel for the kind of knockabout farce that makes grown-ups look like fools, and you have a refreshed formula that's good for at least one more episode and maybe two."