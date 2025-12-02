10 Harry Potter Book Details The Movies Altered In Controversial Ways

There's no question that the adaptation process from page to screen is difficult, and it's likely very intimidating to take a book series that spans seven novels and thousands of pages and try to trim it down to fit into movies of a somewhat reasonable length. For that reason, when the "Harry Potter" novels came to the big screen, they did change a bunch of stuff ... but were all of these changes good and in service of the story?

No, honestly; not even a little bit. As a refresher, the "Harry Potter" novels tell the story of the titular boy — played on-screen by Daniel Radcliffe in the role that made him famous — who survives an attack by the Dark Lord Voldemort (played in his human form by Ralph Fiennes) as a baby that kills his parents. Nobody seems to know why Harry lives and takes down Voldemort in the process, but he realizes the extent of his fame in the magical world after he turns 11 and becomes eligible to attend Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry. Flanked by his two best friends Ron Weasley (Rupert Grint) and Hermione Granger (Emma Watson), Harry has to fight off Voldemort on a basically annual basis as the wizard keeps trying to come up with more convoluted ways to kill him; under the tutelage of powerful wizard and Hogwarts headmaster Albus Dumbledore (Richard Harris and Michael Gambon in the films), Harry eventually learns a way he can destroy Voldemort once and for all.

So what are the most egregious changes that happened in the adaptation process when it comes to "Harry Potter?" From outright character assassinations to confounding additions to unexplained plotlines, here are 10 absolutely infuriating changes in the "Harry Potter" films.