More Actors Played Dumbledore In The Wizarding World Movies Than You Likely Realized

The "Harry Potter" movie franchise lost a big part of its foundation on September 28 with the death of Professor Albus Dumbledore actor Michael Gambon at age 82. Gambon took over the role after original Dumbledore actor Richard Harris died in 2002 after completing his work on his second film in the franchise, "Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets."

However, Harris and Gambon weren't the only actors to play Dumbledore in the film series. Toby Regbo made an uncredited appearance as a younger version of the character in flashback scenes in 2010's "Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 1." Years later, he reprised the role for certain sequences in 2018's "Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald," the second installment of the "Harry Potter" prequel series, which focuses on Dumbledore's conflict with the dark wizard Grindelwald.

"The Crimes of Grindelwald" also introduced Jude Law as the 45-year-old version of Dumbledore, who plays a prominent role in the story. Law reprised the character for 2022's "Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore," and might return as the magical professor once again should the franchise continue.