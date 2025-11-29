Tom Hanks' 2021 Sci-Fi Movie Is A Must-Watch For Apple TV Users

Given that Hanks spends the whole of "Finch" never interacting with another human being, many instantly drew comparisons to "Cast Away," which became a frequent topic of conversation with the actor while doing press for "Finch." Though Hanks is incredibly proud of "Cast Away" — calling it one of his best films – he dismissed any perceived connection between the two movies.

Discussing the topic with SyFy, Hanks said that the crucial difference is that his characters in each movie are in very different places. While "Cast Away's" Chuck Noland knows that there is a world full of people to get back to, Finch faces a far less optimistic reality. "I think there's just a different philosophical bent on trying to discover what is out, as opposed to trying to get back to a thing that you know is there," he explained.

Meanwhile, in a press round table for "Finch" (via Collider), Hanks further contrasted Finch and Chuck Noland's experiences, stating, "['Cast Away'] is about the best thing that ever happened to this man. He was in a plane crash and lived on an island for four years, and from that came this life that he never would have imagined that he'd have. That's not the theme of 'Finch.' Nothing great happened to Finch. His time is limited."