The Ending Of Asteroid City Explained

"Asteroid City" crash lands into theaters at a time when its writer and director, Wes Anderson, has suddenly become a pop cultural reference point, particularly for millennial and Gen Z users of TikTok. The 54-year-old auteur began trending because his aesthetic is so singular and recognizable, artificial intelligence — the existential panic topic of the moment — can attempt to duplicate it for the purposes of making amusing two-minute faux-trailers. "Asteroid City" (which is largely about existential panic) proves that, no matter how sophisticated AI gets, nobody and nothing will ever be able to Wes Anderson like Wes Anderson. His 11th feature film is his most self-referential to date, meticulously pieced together from every previous trick he's ever pulled out of his bag. There's a framing device, a gaggle of forlorn male protagonists, a teenage couple innocently falling in love, a conspiracy plot, wryly absurdist humor, stone-faced acting, and of course, hyper-stylized costumes, sets, props, and camera compositions.

It's also his most challenging film to date. That framing device and those references are so multilayered and, at times, confusing that viewers almost have to choose whether they want to figure "Asteroid City" out or just enjoy the trip. Those who go with the second option may want to revisit the complicated plot mechanics and dense themes after the fact, while those who go with the first option may have missed a key point along the way. In either case, "Asteroid City" shows that Wes Anderson and his work are much more substantial than memes about symmetry and whimsy suggest. Let's explain the ending of "Asteroid City."