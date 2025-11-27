Stranger Things Season 5 Volume 1 Confirms Max's Fate After 3 Years Of Fan Theories

Throughout all of this, Lucas has been feverishly playing "Running Up That Hill" at Max's prone, comatose body hoping that she'll spring to life, even reminding her that this is Hawkins' last stand against Vecna; unfortunately, she remains unconscious. As Max tells Holly, though, she can hear bits of the Kate Bush song that Lucas keeps playing for her, but the two girls are stuck within Henry's own personal memories for the time being. Even more unfortunately, Max reveals to Holly that she was the "fourth and final gate" that the whole gang discussed in that aforementioned penultimate episode of Season 4, "Papa," and that Hawkins is now split in two (referring to that "earthquake"). Even more unfortunately, Max tells newcomer Holly that Henry's memories are a sort of maze, and she can't quite figure out where to go because it's all seemingly out of order.

By the end of episode 4, "Sorcerer," we know that Max has a plan to escape — which she hasn't shared with either Holly or the audience — and that the cave is the only place in Henry's memories that he dare not enter. As of this writing, we don't know what Max's plan is or what other secrets the cave holds, but it's comforting to know that Holly is in capable hands with Max, who's faced Vecna before. "Stranger Things 5" dropped its first four episodes on Netflix just before Thanksgiving; three more air on Christmas, and the finale airs on New Year's Eve.