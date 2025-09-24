5 Ways Alien: Earth's Ending Sets Up Season 2

Contains spoilers for "Alien: Earth" Season 1

"Alien: Earth" has closed out its first season, and despite taking place largely on Earth (and on a single island, no less), the "Alien" universe has never felt larger. Looper's review of "Alien: Earth" praised its high-concept ideas, taking into account the multiple ways humans can augment themselves and where the line between man and machine blurs. Of course, there's plenty of terrifying xenomorph action as well, and "Alien: Earth" brings in a few new extraterrestrial creatures for good measure.

And this is just the beginning. The show's creator, Noah Hawley, said in an interview with Evolution of Horror how he has a grand plan for where the series can go next. "I think that I have a destination in mind story-wise, which allows me to know what the story is I'm telling, what it means," he explained. "And I don't know how long it takes to get there, but I do have a sense of where we go in success." Hawley has more stories in mind, and the show has garnered excellent viewership numbers. The premiere acquired 9.2 million views within its first six days on streaming platforms, so the show has an audience hungry for more. The question is merely where it goes from here.

Notably, there are some lingering plot threads from the finale that deserve resolution. And while we don't know what Hawley's destination is for "Alien: Earth," here are some things we'd like to see going into Season 2.