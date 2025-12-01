10 Controversial DC Comics Movie Costumes That Sparked Major Backlash

The legacy of DC Comics movies is a complicated one, as anyone who's seen the five best and five worst DC superhero movies can attest. For every acclaimed blockbuster like 2025's "Superman" or the initial "Wonder Woman" and "Shazam!" installments, there have been productions like "Catwoman" and "Justice League" that went down in history for all the wrong reasons. Along the way, these iconic DC Comics characters have strutted into movie theaters wearing costumes generating equally varied levels of reception from audiences.

Sometimes, the garments dominating a typical "Batman" or "Superman" movie are received rapturously. Other times, they go over like a lead balloon. These are the costumes that, when first unveiled to the world, inspired tremendous backlash, causing fans to foam at the mouth in rage. Eventually, some of these costumes got warmer responses once people saw how these outfits worked in their respective movies. Other times, they've never outgrown that initial toxic reception and have instead stayed permanent punchlines.

There are lots of reasons superhero costumes can inspire such profound reactions from people, including deviations from the comics, or simply looking off-putting in a movie inhabited by flesh-and-blood people. Whatever the reason, these 10 DC superhero movie costumes have plenty of experience with infamy. They crystallize the up-and-down critical reception DC Comics film adaptations have had with the broader public.