The Incredible Transformation Of The Stranger Things Cast
It's taken nearly a decade for "Stranger Things" to come to a close. First airing on Netflix in 2016, the '80s-set sci-fi series follows Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown), a young girl with an incredible set of superpowers, and her new friends Mike (Finn Wolfhard), Dustin (Gaten Matarazzo), and Lucas (Caleb McLaughlin) as they try to save Will (Noah Schnapp) from the Upside Down. Want to see how the tween-aged cast members have transformed since that first episode? Watch our video above.
Despite the significant gaps between seasons, "Stranger Things" has maintained a strong fan base, and its audience is ready to see who survives. Over the seasons, the danger has only continued to grow, with Vecna (Jamie Campbell Bower) seemingly getting stronger, though Eleven is too. She can bring people back from the dead, but is she powerful enough to silence this threat? Be sure to go over what happened in Season 4 to catch up on all things Vecna.
Stranger Things Season 5 is the final stand
With an over three year gap since Seasons 4, "Stranger Things" Season 5 has been long-awaited. As the final season, it should show how Eleven and her friends defeat Vecna for good, while tying up other subplots, like if Max (Sadie Sink) will wake up after her near-death experience. Though the finale of Season 4 makes it look like Vecna is dead, Will knows better. He feels Vecna lurking beneath the surface, and it becomes clear when Hawkins is steadily taken over by the Upside Down. In order to kill Vecna permanently and save Hawkins, Eleven likely needs to sever his control of the Upside Down.
There's no shortage of "Stranger Things" theories the last season could put to rest, especially if the Upside Down is destroyed. With three years to theorize, fans are ready to see how the show ends, even if their favorites don't make it out, though there is hope the season won't be filled with character deaths. Be sure to watch our video of the cast's transformation over the years and see how far they've come.