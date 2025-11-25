The Incredible Transformation Of The Stranger Things Cast

It's taken nearly a decade for "Stranger Things" to come to a close. First airing on Netflix in 2016, the '80s-set sci-fi series follows Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown), a young girl with an incredible set of superpowers, and her new friends Mike (Finn Wolfhard), Dustin (Gaten Matarazzo), and Lucas (Caleb McLaughlin) as they try to save Will (Noah Schnapp) from the Upside Down. Want to see how the tween-aged cast members have transformed since that first episode? Watch our video above.

Despite the significant gaps between seasons, "Stranger Things" has maintained a strong fan base, and its audience is ready to see who survives. Over the seasons, the danger has only continued to grow, with Vecna (Jamie Campbell Bower) seemingly getting stronger, though Eleven is too. She can bring people back from the dead, but is she powerful enough to silence this threat? Be sure to go over what happened in Season 4 to catch up on all things Vecna.