Canceled TV Shows That Were Saved By Netflix

With more than a decade under his belt playing federal agent Jack Bauer on "24," actor Kiefer Sutherland found his next big TV role as Tom Kirkman in "Designated Survivor." Kirkman is a humble U.S. cabinet secretary who is elevated to President of the United States following a devastating terror attack that wiped out most of the line of succession.

As the newly-installed President, Kirkman faces opposition from Capitol Hill who don't think he's up to the job. The series follows the tension that results as Kirkman adjusts to becoming Commander-in-Chief and the multiple crises that he must deal with in his new role. All the while, dark forces attempt to take him down. It's a thrilling premise, but audiences weren't watching in big enough numbers to get it more than two seasons on ABC, and they canceled it in May 2018. Worse still, the second season ended with a tease for a new storyline that many fans feared would go unresolved.

Four months after getting the axe, Netflix grabbed the series and gave it a third season, with a bold new storyline. It received good reviews — even better than Season 2 — but Netflix only gave it a brief reprieve and did not renew it for Season 4.