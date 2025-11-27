Wicked Fans Have To Check Out Cynthia Erivo's Gritty Stephen King Miniseries

Interestingly, despite the book version of "The Outsider" being released in 2018, Holly's origins as a character actually go back to 2014, when she debuted in King's novel "Mr. Mercedes." She subsequently became a recurring character in several other novels, both between "Mr. Mercedes" and "The Outsider," and following "The Outsider." In fact, his newest novel, "Never Flinch," is another Holly Gibney adventure.

Holly was first brought to the screen by actor Justine Lupe, who played Holly Gibney in a TV adaptation of "Mr. Mercedes." It's our pick for the best Stephen King TV series, running for three seasons on the now-defunct Audience network. King, who loves the Holly Gibney character so much that he has said he wished she was real so he could hang out with her, had nothing but kind words about both "Mr. Mercedes" and "The Outsider," as well as both actors' versions of the character.

While the "Mr. Mercedes" show managed to get three seasons despite being on a channel very few people paid attention to — or even had on their cable plan — HBO let "The Outsider" go after only one, as it was designed as a limited series. Fans initially hoped that it would find a new home for additional seasons, but given that it's been five years now without news of that happening, Erivo's time as Holly Gibney is likely at its end.