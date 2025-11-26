Every 1980s Best Picture Oscar Winner Ranked From Worst To Best

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

After the New Hollywood revolution of the mid-1960s and 1970s, the 1980s saw studios strip control from auteurs and hand it to executives. While the '70s was a downbeat decade, the '80s were all about fun, with escapist entertainment dominating multiplexes. The decade was a boon for the box office, with films racking up massive returns by catering to audiences hungry for thrills. Stars like Tom Cruise, Eddie Murphy, and Sylvester Stallone cashed in major paydays, while filmmakers like Steven Spielberg, George Lucas, and Robert Zemeckis kept their fingers squarely on the public's pulse. Throughout it all, the Academy Awards singled out what they determined to be the best films of the year, at times defying audience tastes and at other times catering directly to them.

Although "The Empire Strikes Back," "Back to the Future," and "Batman" lit up the box office, they barely made a dent at the Oscars. Spielberg's "E.T." and "Raiders of the Lost Ark" received best picture nominations, but came up short to more serious-minded efforts. That's not to say that money dictates what wins an Academy Award; after all, many hit films have aged like milk, just as many Oscar winners have.

If there's one story to be told of the Oscars throughout the 1980s, it's the contrasting tastes of audiences and the Academy. Here is every 1980s best picture winner ranked worst to best, based on Rotten Tomatoes ratings, critical re-evaluations, and the author's own knowledge and opinion.