Canceled Animated Disney Sequels We'll Never Get To See

"Zootopia 2" is the 64th title in the Walt Disney Animation Studios canon, a pantheon largely consisting of non-sequels. Only a smattering, including "The Rescuers Down Under," "Fantasia 2000," and "Frozen II," have wriggled their way into existence. Disney's animation empire, which also includes Pixar and the acquired catalogue from the now-defunct Blue Sky Studios, is vast. However, much like those animated Disney moments that haven't aged well, awkwardness can be found in the Mouse House's relationship to sequels.

We're not just talking about those direct-to-video installments from the '90s and 2000s. There are also many unmade animated Disney sequels. These proposed follow-ups vary wildly in the forms they would've taken. While some had their original creators attached, others, like an earlier iteration of "Toy Story 3," would've handed pre-existing characters to radically new creative teams. Still others promised to bring familiar figures and worlds into the farthest reaches of outer space.

Unlike "Zootopia 2" or "Inside Out 2," none of these proposed sequels ever got off the ground. The world will never know if they would've either sullied or lived up to the famous films they were following up. However, the tales as old as time behind their creative intent remains absorbing nonetheless.