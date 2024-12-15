Upcoming Disney Sequels You May Not Know Were In The Works

The freshest batch of Disney releases is always something to look forward to, and with the House of Mouse now owning the likes of Marvel Studios, Lucasfilm, 20th Century Studios, and Searchlight Pictures, their slate of upcoming movies is absolutely gargantuan. The wealth of material now available to them leaves them with seemingly endless choices — from beloved classics ripe for a long-awaited legacy revival to further installments in fan-favorite franchises.

One of the major events of the Disney calendar is the annual D23 expo, and it's here where it usually announces its upcoming releases, sometimes offering little more than a tease of an idea to whet fans' appetites. While original movies can give fans a glimpse of the direction the company might be moving in the future, it's the slate of sequels that is perhaps most telling. Nostalgia is a huge driving force in the movie business, and Disney knows this better than anyone. If you want guaranteed ticket sales or streaming numbers, your best bet is a sequel from an established brand or an existing franchise.

So what sequels does Disney have in the pipeline? Strap in, as we explore just some of the upcoming Disney sequels that you might not know are in the works.