Stranger Things Co-Creator Thinks Season 5 Won't 'Appease Everybody' - Here's Why

The ending of "Stranger Things" Season 4 simultaneously brings the show's core characters together again and the threat of the Upside Down closer than ever before. The season's final moments make it clear that a climactic battle between the series' heroes and villains is just around the corner. As a result, "Stranger Things" Season 5 is set to be the Netflix show's last. For their part, it seems like the series' co-creators, Matt and Ross Duffer, have already prepared themselves for a potentially divisive reaction to its finale, too.

In an interview with the Guardian, the duo behind "Stranger Things" acknowledged the likelihood that the series' conclusion won't be received well by certain fans. "Endings of shows are like opening a restaurant in terms of the success-failure rate — there's an 80% failure rate, I'd say," Matt Duffer told the outlet. The "Stranger Things" co-creator then explained why no one involved with the series has the intention of designing its finale in a way that pleases as many viewers as possible.

"I think one very particular way to fail is to attempt to appease everybody," Duffer noted. "We have a huge variety of fans that span a huge age range and I'm sure they have all their own ideas of how they want the show to end. But we're not consulting social media on this."

His comments may seem to some fans like immediate cause for apprehension, but the "Stranger Things" co-creator's belief in finding the right conclusion for the series as opposed to the most widely appealing is difficult to dispute. As heartbroken as some fans may be that "Stranger Things" is ending, it also seems like there's a chance they'll get to return to its sci-fi world even after it's over.