Actors Who Are Actually Terrible People
For many people, it is hard to imagine that their favorite actor might not be a particularly great person. After all, we tend to put famous people on a pedestal and look up to them even when they haven't done all that much to deserve it. Exactly why we do this isn't clear, but it might have something to do with the characters actors play on screen. Viewers become attached to their favorite characters and assign the same qualities to the people portraying them on screen.
Unfortunately, like humans in all walks of life, many actors are not good role models. We aren't talking about terrible performances from Hollywood's actors either, but rather things that these famous faces have done that make you think less of them. In fact, many of them have done some downright horrible things, even being accused of crimes and despicable actions. Here, we are going to examine some of the things that famous actors have done that suggest they might not be the best people in the world.
The following article includes allegations that include sexual assault, physical abuse, and racism.
Jon Hamm
Most people will know Jon Hamm for his portrayal of advertising executive Don Draper from the AMC period drama "Mad Men." Although Draper is successful, his difficult past causes issues for him in his current life, somewhat mirroring the actor's own real-life history. His performances in the series earned Hamm multiple major award nominations, while his work in other releases has also drawn praise and accolades. This has included guest spots in the likes of "Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt" and "30 Rock" as well as regular roles in shows such as "The Morning Show" and the movie "Top Gun: Maverick."
Reports emerged in 2015 that Hamm had been involved in dangerous hazing while a student at the University of Texas. According to The Guardian, the victim was "severely beaten, dragged with a hammer, and had his pants lit on fire" by a number of members of the Sigma Nu fraternity. The chapter was subsequently permanently closed, and Hamm — along with several others — was charged with hazing and received a sentence of probation for his part in the attack. Hamm left the university shortly after the incident, although he has claimed that this was due to the death of his father.
Sean Connery
Sean Connery was a legendary figure in Hollywood and among the most famous faces on the planet until his death in 2020. He established himself as a leading man after starring as the original James Bond in the Eon Productions film series. His entries in the franchise are consistently ranked among the best "James Bond" movies, and he set the standard for every other actor who has played the role. Outside of the spy series, he has appeared in everything from "Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade" to "The Hunt for Red October."
Unfortunately, as well as being a beloved actor, Connery also has a less-than-savory reputation when it comes to domestic violence. His former wife, Diane Cilento, spoke out in 2005 to say that Connery had abused her both physically and emotionally. Remarks the actor made to Playboy in 1965 (via The Times) suggested that he felt that it was okay to hit women. He said, "I don't think there is anything particularly wrong in hitting a woman, though I don't recommend you do it the same way that you hit a man." In a different interview with Vanity Fair, Connery also claimed that some women wanted to be slapped.
Danny Masterson
Danny Masterson may not be as big a name as some other actors on this list, but that doesn't mean he hasn't been in any major projects. He found fame appearing as the cynical Hyde in "That '70s Show" for eight years and subsequently had regular roles in the likes of "Men at Work" and "The Ranch," along with a part in the film "Urge."
The actor was arrested in 2020 as part of an investigation into alleged rapes and sexual assaults that had taken place in the early 2000s. He was ultimately found guilty of committing two forcible rapes, with a further third charge resulting in a hung jury. A judge sentenced him to 30 years in prison for the crime and he has been remanded in custody pending an appeal that is likely to be heard later this year. The case also saw lawyers for Masterson face fines after leaking information about the trial to the Church of Scientology, of which Masterson and the victims were members.
Mark Wahlberg
Nowadays, Mark Wahlberg is one of the most bankable actors in Hollywood. Having risen to fame during the early 1990s, he found widespread fame after his appearance in "Boogie Nights," where he played a porn star known as Dirk Diggler. Wahlberg went on to star in dramas that included "The Fighter" and "The Departed" as well as comedies such as "Ted" and "Daddy's Home." Meanwhile, as an executive producer, he has worked on several HBO series, like "Boardwalk Empire," and starred as a leading man in the blockbuster film franchise "Transformers."
Despite his A-list celebrity status, the actor had a troubled youth that involved a history of being involved in racist incidents. He faced a civil rights lawsuit after he and some friends allegedly attacked a number of Black children by throwing rocks at them and using racist slurs against them. Two years later, he viciously attacked two men of Vietnamese origin in two separate incidents, knocking one unconscious with a wooden plank and punching the other in the eye. When police arrested him, they reported he used a variety of racist terms and was eventually served 45 days in prison.
James Franco
Having started his career on the Judd Apatow teen series "Freaks and Geeks" alongside his long-time collaborator Seth Rogen, James Franco has alternated between serious leading roles and comedy projects. This has included Sam Raimi's "Spider-Man" trilogy, "127 Hours," and "The Deuce," as well as the comedies "This Is the End" and "Pineapple Express." Outside of acting, Franco has been involved with many other interests and even taught film classes at several universities.
It was this pursuit that landed the actor in trouble in recent years. 2018 saw Franco accused of sexual misconduct after he slept with a number of students while teaching. Blaming a sex addiction for his inappropriate behavior, the actor went on to settle a lawsuit with five women that cost him $2.2 million, which alleged he had forced them to appear nude in explicit scenes. The episode kept Franco out of work for several years and put an end to his relationship with Rogen, who revealed he had no plans to work with his former co-star.
Kevin Hart
The wisecracking comedian and actor Kevin Hart has gone from strength to strength over the last two decades. His appearances in films like "Ride Along," "Get Hard," "Central Intelligence," and "Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle" have made him a familiar figure to millions of movie fans around the world. Hart has also had a successful career as a stand-up comedian, releasing a number of specials. Yet his career has not been without controversy and he has been at the center of events that suggest he may not be a great person.
In 2013, Hart pleaded no contest to charges of driving under the influence of alcohol. He was given a small fine and told to attend classes aimed at educating people about the dangers of alcohol. Perhaps more alarming, though, is his history of remarks that many people consider to be homophobic. A series of tweets posted on his personal account in the late 2000s and early 2010s have faced criticism from the LGBTQ community, and Hart was forced to step down from host duties for the 2019 Oscars.
The actor has since apologized several times, admitting that he made mistakes, but faced further scrutiny for his apparently dismissive comments in a discussion with rapper Lil Nas X, where the musician spoke about revealing his sexuality and the challenges he faced growing up gay.
Jack Nicholson
Widely seen as one of the greatest actors of all time, Jack Nicholson is a multi-award-winning actor who has worked with all of the biggest names in Hollywood. The actor first gained prominence after his performance in "One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest" and has had roles in a wide array of movies that include "As Good as It Gets," "Terms of Endearment," and "The Shining."
However, the untold truth of Jack Nicholson shows a darker side of the actor and Jersey native. In 1994, he attacked a man's car at a red light in North Hollywood with a golf club. Nicholson apparently hit Robert Scott Blank's car after believing the driver had cut him off while driving. Criminal charges were ultimately dropped, although he settled a lawsuit that was believed to be worth several hundreds of thousands of dollars.
Even worse, in 1996 the actor allegedly attacked and verbally abused a sex worker called Catherine Sheehan. When it came time to pay up, Nicholson was said to become aggressive, punching and pushing the woman. After being sued, Nicholson settled to the tune of $32,500, although Sheehan later sued again, citing this as insufficient for the injuries she received.
Kevin Spacey
For a long time, Kevin Spacey was a successful and well-respected actor. He won numerous awards, including for his critically acclaimed roles in "American Beauty" and "The Usual Suspects," and had high-profile roles in the likes of "Se7en" and "L.A. Confidential." In recent years, he found a new audience as the politician Frank Underwood in the hit Netflix drama "House of Cards." However, his career stalled in 2017 when several people came forward with accusations of sexual assault and inappropriate behavior.
The actor was accused by fellow performer Anthony Rapp of sexual abuse, although a civil case brought by Rapp ruled in favor of Spacey. He was also charged in the UK on a number of counts of sexual assault following an investigation by British police but was also found not guilty by a jury. The Old Vic, a theater in London where Spacey served as artistic director for over a decade, later confirmed that it had received reports from at least 20 individuals who claimed Spacey had acted inappropriately. What made matters worse were his comments on the allegations, which came in the form of one of the worst public apologies by any actor.
Ezra Miller
It would have been accurate just a few years ago to state that Ezra Miller had the world at their feet. They came to prominence in the late 2000s and early 2010s with performances in "Afterschool" and "The Perks of Being a Wallflower" before having supporting roles in "Trainwreck" and the television series "The Stand." Miller was also a major recurring character in the "Fantastic Beasts" films and was one of the major stars of the DCEU in his role as the Flash.
Their troubles began in 2022 when multiple reports claimed that Miller had been involved in several disturbing and concerning altercations. Some of Miller's worst career moments arose during that time, with allegations including that they were uncooperative on set and had frequent meltdowns. It later emerged that the actor had been charged with burglary after apparently breaking into a home and stealing alcohol.
In the same year, Miller was involved in several instances where they were accused of behaving in a threatening manner and harassing local residents in Hawaii. Most troubling, though, were accusations that Miller had groomed a young child and behaved inappropriately with another, leading to one mother securing a restraining order against the actor.
Charlamagne Tha God
To many people, Charlamagne Tha God might be better known as a comedian and radio host, but he has also acted, appearing in numerous television shows throughout his career. A co-host of "The Breakfast Club" and the host of "Hell of A Week with Charlamagne tha God," he regularly weighs in on current affairs and has never been afraid to cause controversy or say something that might offend. As an actor, he has had brief roles in movies such as "Ride Along" and "Boogie," as well as appearing in television series that include "Bupkis" and "Guy Code."
During a conversation about the first time he and his wife had sex, Charlamagne Tha God explained how she was drunk and had passed out before he had sex with her. The pair later confirmed in the discussion that it was technically rape, although they later issued statements suggesting she was more coherent during the incident than was originally made out. This came years after he was involved in another scandal. He was arrested in 2001 after 15-year-old Jessica Reid came forward to claim that he and several other men had spiked her drink and raped her at a party. The actor was later charged with contributing to the delinquency of a minor and given three years probation.
Johnny Depp
In 2022, the truth about Johnny Depp and his relationship with Amber Heard came out in a trial that was broadcast live. While the lawsuit was ultimately settled in his favor, it didn't paint him in a particularly great light. Before that, the actor has been a much-in-demand figure in Hollywood, the star of franchises such as "Pirates of the Caribbean" and "Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them," as well as smaller budget releases that include "Sleepy Hollow" and "Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas." Depp also has a close relationship with Tim Burton, who he has worked with frequently.
In two highly public trials, Depp was alleged to have verbally and physically abused Heard. Other women who have had relationships with Depp spoke out, with some suggesting they didn't believe he could be violent and others saying he was controlling and had a quick temper.
Outside of the Heard allegations, Depp has also had other legal issues. He was arrested in 1994 after causing thousands of dollars of damage in a hotel room in New York. The actor was again arrested just five years later, this time when he was involved in a scuffle with photographers in London. Depp was later sued by two former bodyguards, who claimed they were forced to work in dangerous conditions and carry out illegal tasks.
Liam Neeson
Northern Irish actor Liam Neeson has established himself as a leading figure within Hollywood over the course of his long career. Receiving numerous award nominations for his work, the actor found his breakthrough in 1993 when he appeared in "Schindler's List" and went on to star in "Neil," "Gangs of New York," and "Love Actually." Over the last two decades, he has also become known as an action star, with roles in the likes of "Taken" and "The Commuter" alongside his work in large franchises such as "Batman Begins" and "Star Wars: Episode I – The Phantom Menace."
Having managed to successfully avoid any real controversy during his career until relatively recently, Neeson made headlines in 2018 when he referenced the Me Too movement as a witch hunt that was driving people out of entertainment. The following year, he again was the focus of scrutiny after an interview revealed that he had set out to try and provoke innocent Black men so that he could kill them with a club he was carrying. Neeson began stalking the streets to accomplish this bizarre and violent goal after his friend was the victim of a rape. The actor later apologized for his use of racist slurs and claimed that he wasn't motivated by racism but out of anger.
Russell Crowe
Russell Crowe has been a prominent actor since the early 1990s, with the actor having roles in films such as "Romper Stomper," "L.A. Confidential," and "The Insider." An award-winning performance in "Gladiator" followed, which cemented the actor as a Hollywood leading man and led to him appearing in other blockbusters such as "A Beautiful Mind" and "Cinderella Man." In more recent years, he has starred in "Les Misérables" and "The Nice Guys" as well as a supporting role in "Thor: Love and Thunder."
The actor has also developed a reputation for being a fiery person with a bad temper. He has been involved in several outbursts and scuffles over the years, ranging from a fight on the streets of Coffs Harbour in Australia to a brief rumble with his own bodyguard. Crowe also had an angry confrontation with a producer when his speech at the BAFTA Awards was cut short and was cautioned by police in London after he threw punches at New Zealand businessman Eric Watson. The most well-known incident happened in 2005 when he was arrested and later pled guilty to a charge relating to him angrily throwing his phone in the Mercer Hotel in New York. All of this has contributed to why you rarely hear about Russell Crowe anymore.
If you or someone you know may be the victim of child abuse, please contact the Childhelp National Child Abuse Hotline at 1-800-4-A-Child (1-800-422-4453) or contact their live chat services.
If you or someone you know is dealing with domestic abuse, you can call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1−800−799−7233. You can also find more information, resources, and support at their website.
If you or anyone you know has been a victim of sexual assault, help is available. Visit the Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network website or contact RAINN's National Helpline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673).