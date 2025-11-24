The One Detail That Made Laurence Fishburne Join The Witcher Season 4

The fourth season of Netflix's "The Witcher" brought several new faces to the fantasy series. Liam Hemsworth stepped in to replace Henry Cavill as Geralt of Rivia, so he had some big shoes to fill. Laurence Fishburne also joined the show's cast, and he faced a different kind of pressure, because his character is seriously important to "Witcher" fans: He took on the role of Regis.

Fishburne's character (whose full name is Emiel Regis Rohellec Terzieff-Godefroy) is the first vampire in "The Witcher." Fishburne got excited about the role because of all the ways that Regis doesn't live up to the vampire stereotype. "Part of the reason I wanted to do this show is because Regis is a vampire who doesn't drink blood," the actor told Netflix. "I've never seen that before; that's really interesting."

That's as good a reason as any, and there's no doubt that the veteran thesp's portrayal of Regis is one of the best things that "The Witcher" currently has to offer. Unsurprisingly given the furore around the change of lead actor, "The Witcher" Season 4 was a failure for Netflix, but, despite that, we're genuinely interested in seeing what's next for Fishburne's age-old vampire.