Why Young Glinda From Wicked: For Good Looks So Familiar

Contains spoilers for "Wicked: For Good"

"Wicked: For Good" is gonna be popular at the box office this weekend, and among the many sights franchise fans will be treated to is a flashback where Glinda (Ariana Grande) remembers her childhood self, as played by Scarlett Spears. Want to know more about Spears and her background? Click the video above, in which we run down all of the highlights from her acting career so far.

In the flashback, young Galinda Upland yearns to be magical, just as she will when she grows up. When she receives a wand for her birthday she thinks she'll finally be able to harness her powers. Galinda tries to perform a magic trick for her party guests — but isn't able to conjure a spell to life. Luckily, a rainbow shows up outside her window just in the nick of time. Galinda takes credit for its appearance and her guests congratulate her. That says more about Glinda's ability to charm others — and her current status as a secretly non-magical spokeswitch for The Wizard of Oz (Jeff Goldblum) — than anything else. With all of those lies under her belt, it's no wonder there's a fan theory that suggests Glinda is actually the villain of "The Wizard of Oz." But, while Glinda's glimmer might be pure puffery, it's clear Spears definitely has star quality — as fans of one ABC soap opera have known for years now.