This Wizard Of Oz Theory Changes Everything About Glinda The 'Good' Witch
Much like Dorthy (Judy Garland) herself, first-time viewers of "The Wizard of Oz" were likely stunned to learn that the fairy godmother-resembling Glinda (Billy Burke) is The Good Witch of the North. However, one fan theory suggests that this witch may not be all that good.
A 2017 episode of the WMX Presents series "In Theory" proposes the idea that Glinda is the actual villain of "The Wizard of Oz" and that her intentions of leading Dorothy on her perilous journey aren't so well-meaning. Before Dorothy's arrival, Oz is under the control of Glinda, the Wicked Witch of the West (Margaret Hamilton), the Wizard (Frank Morgan), and the Wicked Witch of the East.
The farmhouse crushing the Witch of the East gives Glinda the idea of putting Dorothy in conflict with the Wicked Witch of the West by giving her the ruby slippers. She then lies and tells Dorothy that only the Wizard can send her home. The Wizard requests Dorothy to get the Witch's broom, which she can only do by killing her. When the Wizard leaves Oz after being exposed by Dorothy and her friends, Glinda finally arrives to show her the actual way to get home.
In the end, Glinda succeeded at eliminating her competition without lifting a finger. Considering she achieved this by manipulating and putting the life of a teenage girl in danger, it's hard to see Glinda under any less than the most sinister of lights. But how did she know that her plan would come to fruition?
A kiss may have sealed Dorothy's fate
The theory of Glinda going evil makes a frightening amount of sense, but it's fair to question some of the logistics of her plan. Perhaps the most pressing problem is that her plan hinges on a 16-year-old girl being able to make a long, treacherous journey to the Emerald City and eventually defeat a powerful witch with an army of servants and flying monkeys. But as it turns out a simple gesture from Glinda may have been the final key to ensuring her plan went through without a hitch.
In the 1900 children's novel that the film is based on, "The Wonderful Wizard of Oz," as Dorothy prepares to leave for the Emerald City, the Good Witch of the North kisses her forehead, leaving a protective mark that prevents harm from coming to the Kansas native. The film makes it seem that the shoes alone are what will keep Dorothy safe, with Glinda saying, "And remember, never let those ruby slippers off your feet for a moment or you will be at the mercy of the Wicked Witch of the West." However, directly after this statement is made, she kisses Dorothy's forehead. While more than likely serving as a clever nod to the original text, it can also be seen narratively as the final piece of Glinda's puzzle to ensure her pawn fulfills her mission.
Wicked gives Glinda a redemption arc
Those seeking a more devious interpretation of Glinda need look no further than the Broadway hit, "Wicked." Based on the 1995 novel "Wicked: The Life and Times of the Wicked Witch of the West," the play acts as a revisionist take on "The Wizard of Oz," painting the Wicked Witch of the West, here named Elphaba, as a tragic figure, in large part due to her relationship with Glinda, who first goes by the name Galinda.
Starting as roommates at Shiz University, the upper-class Galinda initially acts dismissive of Elphaba. Elphaba eventually convinces Galinda to accompany her to the Emerald City to meet the Wizard, only to discover he is behind much of the corruption befalling Oz. Over time, Elphaba becomes shunned from society as her fight against the Wizard's regime only intensifies. Meanwhile, Galinda finds herself working under the Wizard, gaining the moniker "Glinda the Good" as a shining example for the citizens of Oz to follow. The witches' conflict comes to a head when Elphaba's sister, Nessarose, is killed by a house and Glinda gives the slippers to Dorothy.
Glinda grows to learn of the deception plaguing Oz after learning that Nessarose's death was caused by Madame Morrible. In the end, Glinda helps Elphaba by allowing her to escape with her love Fiyero, and lies to the citizens of Oz that Elphaba died. This take on Glinda makes her both villainous and heroic within the same narrative, adding to the fresh feel that helped "Wicked" become a hit. In 2024, fans will finally see this version on the big screen with a film adaptation set for release starring Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba and Ariana Grande as Glinda.