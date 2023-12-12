This Wizard Of Oz Theory Changes Everything About Glinda The 'Good' Witch

Much like Dorthy (Judy Garland) herself, first-time viewers of "The Wizard of Oz" were likely stunned to learn that the fairy godmother-resembling Glinda (Billy Burke) is The Good Witch of the North. However, one fan theory suggests that this witch may not be all that good.

A 2017 episode of the WMX Presents series "In Theory" proposes the idea that Glinda is the actual villain of "The Wizard of Oz" and that her intentions of leading Dorothy on her perilous journey aren't so well-meaning. Before Dorothy's arrival, Oz is under the control of Glinda, the Wicked Witch of the West (Margaret Hamilton), the Wizard (Frank Morgan), and the Wicked Witch of the East.

The farmhouse crushing the Witch of the East gives Glinda the idea of putting Dorothy in conflict with the Wicked Witch of the West by giving her the ruby slippers. She then lies and tells Dorothy that only the Wizard can send her home. The Wizard requests Dorothy to get the Witch's broom, which she can only do by killing her. When the Wizard leaves Oz after being exposed by Dorothy and her friends, Glinda finally arrives to show her the actual way to get home.

In the end, Glinda succeeded at eliminating her competition without lifting a finger. Considering she achieved this by manipulating and putting the life of a teenage girl in danger, it's hard to see Glinda under any less than the most sinister of lights. But how did she know that her plan would come to fruition?