The Character Everyone Forgets Jon Hamm Played In CSI: Miami

Hamm made two appearances on "CSI: Miami" during the show's fourth season. The first was in Episode 5, titled "Three-Way," during which the actor had an uncredited cameo as the character Dr. Brent Kessler. The real meat of his role came from his second appearance, however, as Kessler himself would take center stage just six episodes later in "Payback."

In the episode, the CSI team runs an autopsy on a deceased young girl and finds a sponge in the wound, indicating malpractice during her surgery. After determining that Kessler was the operating doctor, the team questions him. A visibly out-of-sorts Kessler tries to pin the blame elsewhere, but the team samples the doctor's beverage and determines that he was taking vitamin supplements to mask ecstasy use during the operation. Kessler then reveals that he was taking the drugs to repress early symptoms of Parkinson's disease, explaining that he wasn't ready to stop helping people as a doctor. But when Alexx shows him the picture of the deceased girl, he realizes that the time has come.

It's certainly not a very light part for Hamm, but he gives a convincing performance as someone who did the wrong thing for the right reason. Though the actor's catalog of roles has grown exponentially since then, his part as Kessler on "CSI: Miami" remains as one of his most tragic roles and stands as one of the franchise's most depressing cases to date.