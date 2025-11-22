What The Cast Of Chainsaw Man Looks Like In Real Life
Based on the manga series "Chainsaw Man" by Tatsuki Fujimoto, the blockbuster anime adaptation is about Denji, a devil hunter trying to cover his father's debt. He's matched up with the Chainsaw Devil, which looks like a cute dog but has a chainsaw as part of its body, and the two of them kill devils and sell the remains. Audiences can watch Denji's journey across 12 episodes and one sequel film, "Chainsaw Man – The Movie: Reze Arc." Like most adaptations, there are some changes between the show and the manga, but fans still love it. The show boasts a 97% from critics and a 91% from audiences on Rotten Tomatoes. Reviews enjoy its sense of humor, and its stellar animation style.
Depending on how you watch your anime, you may be familiar with the original voice cast or the English dub cast. Between both, these actors are involved with popular franchises, long-running video games, and may have even dubbed your favorite Marvel projects. While we can confidently say the actors behind the Chainsaw Devil are not dogs, this is what the biggest members of the Japanese voice cast and English dub cast of "Chainsaw Man" look like in real life.
Kikunosuke Toya and Ryan Colt Levy as Denji
The main character of "Chainsaw Man," Denji is a student and devil hunter, but only so he can pay off the debt his father left him with. Kikunosuke Toya is the voice actor behind Denji in the series. It was Toya's first animation voice role after becoming involved with theater in high school, though his very first job was as Shindo Aki in the video game "Binding Boyfriend." He has since lent his voice to other anime, playing Donny in "Four Knights of the Apocalypse," Minoru Kudou in "The Irregular at Magic High School," and Shūichi Nakatsu in "Hana-Kimi." Video game fans might also recognize the actor's voice from the 2023 remake of "One: Kagayaku Kisetsu e" as Mamoru Sumii. For his work in "Chainsaw Man," he was nominated for the Crunchyroll Anime Award for best voice artist performance (Japanese) in 2024.
In the English dub, Denji is played by Ryan Colt Levy. With voiceover credits dating back to 2012, chances are you've heard Levy in one of your favorite anime. He dubbed for the character Rody Soul in 2021's "My Hero Academia: World Heroes' Mission," was the English voice for Donny in "Four Knights of the Apocalypse," and portrays Dr. John H Watson in the English dub of "Moriarty the Patriot." He's also well-known for lending his voice to video games, including "Borderlands 4," "Batman: Arkham Shadow," "Spider-Man 2," and the remake of "Final Fantasy VII."
Fairouz Ai and Sarah Wiedenheft as Power
Power is a member of the Public Safety Organization, working alongside Denji as a devil hunter. While she's known for leaning towards violence in her work, she has a soft spot for her cat. Fairouz Ai, whose first on-screen voice role was as a citizen in "One-Punch Man," voices Power. She pursued a career in acting despite her apprehensive parents. Her first lead role came in 2019 when she started voicing Hibiki Sakura in "How Heavy Are the Dumbbells You Lift?," an anime about a teen joining a gym and falling in love with one of their instructors. Fairouz's voice can also be heard in "Yu-Gi-Oh! Go Rush!!," "Pokémon Concierge," and "Dragon Ball Daima." She's done quite a bit of dubbing, including in 2025's "Superman," in "Gen V" as Marie, and in "The Acolyte" as Mae.
Sarah Wiedenheft is Power in the English dub. She's been doing voice work since 2014, with credits in both the 2015 and 2022 versions of "One Piece," "Dragon Ball Super," and "My Hero Academia." She has also dubbed a character in "How Heavy Are the Dumbbells You Lift?" but not the one Fairouz plays. The actor instead voices Akemi Soryuin, a secondary protagonist who attends the same school as Hibiki Sakura. Wiedenheft has also contributed her voice to several video games, including "Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2" and "Borderlands 3."
Tomori Kusunoki and Suzie Yeung as Makima
Makima, a Control Devil, is the head of Public Safety Division 4, and she's manipulating Denji. Voice actor and singer Tomori Kusunoki plays Makima. She started her career in 2017 as a background voice in the anime "Eromanga Sensei," and later had her first lead role in 2018 as Hazuki Kagimura in "Märchen Mädchen," an anime that follows a teen girl with a book that is a portal to a different universe. The actor is also part of the main cast of "Yu-Gi-Oh! Sevens" as Romin Kirishima, and has appeared in "Yu-Gi-Oh! Go Rush!!" (as Romin's likely ancestor) and "Spy Classroom."
Suzie Yeung is the voice of Makima in the English dub. Video game fans might recognize her as Yuffie Kisaragi in "Final Fantasy VII Remake" and "Final Fantasy VII Rebirth," as Eula in "Genshin Impact," as Azula in "Avatar: The Last Airbender — Quest for Balance," or as Hope in "Fortnite Battle Royal." On-screen, she's lent her voice to "Attack on Titan," "Pokémon Evolutions," "Digimon Adventure," and "Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba — The Movie: Mugen Train." Yeung was even in an episode of "The Simpsons" in Season 37.
Reina Ueda and Alexis Tipton as Reze
Nothing is what it seems with Reze, a cafe worker who is hiding something sinister about her identity. The one thing she isn't lying about? How much she likes Denji. Reina Ueda is the voice behind Reze. She's been an actor for over a decade, with her first on-screen role in "Inazuma Eleven: Chrono Stone" in 2012. Her first lead role came in 2014 as Naru Sekiya in "Hanayamata," an anime about a middle schooler who starts dancing as a hobby. Ueda has also voiced characters in "My Hero Academia 3," "Pokémon Evolutions," "Spy × Family," and "One Piece Film: Red." She's also the voice of Ganyu in the video game "Genshin Impact."
In the English dub, Alexis Tipton is Reze. Tipton's career as a voice actor began in 2009 with the anime "Bamboo Blade." She's been a part of several major franchises, voicing multiple characters in "One Piece," "Dragon Ball Z Kai," "Dragon Ball Super," and Mei Hatsume in the second season of "My Hero Academia." Tipton has also lent her voice to video games, including "Badlands 2," several "Dragon Ball Z" games like "Dragon Ball: Xenoverse" and "Dragon Ball FighterZ," and "Xenoblade Chronicles X." In addition to being a voice actor, she's also an ADR director.
Shogo Sakata and Reagan Murdock as Aki Hayakawa
A devil hunter alongside Denji and Power, Aki Hayakawa wants vengeance for the death of his family. Actor Shogo Sakata voices Aki. He began his career in 2018 with a role in the slice of life anime "Chibi Maruko-chan." Sakata also had roles in "Pokémon" as Inteleon, "My Hero Academia: World Heroes' Mission" as Leviathan, and "My Awkward Senpai" as Yū Kamegawa. He voices characters in video games as well, portraying Soul in "God Eater 3" and Saitō Toshimitsu in "Samurai Warriors 5."
Reagan Murdock plays Aki Hayakawa in the English dub of "Chainsaw Man." While "Chainsaw Man" is one of the largest projects on his resume, Murdock has lent his voice to plenty of other anime. He portrays multiple characters in "Dragon Ball Super," Kraken in "Dragon Ball Daima," and an assassin leader in "Spy x Family." The actor is also the voice of Gilliam in "Fire Emblem Heroes," a mobile role-playing game developed by Nintendo.
Shiori Izawa and Lindsay Seidel as Pochita
Pochita, also known as the Chainsaw Devil, was the original Chainsaw Man. Now he appears as a cute dog in the series. Shiori Izawa voices the character. Her first on-screen role was as Tsubaki in "Hell Girl: Three Vessels," an anime following the titular girls, who get rid of people by sending them to literal Hell. She also voices Kanata Ubuyashiki in "Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba," Nanachi in "Made in Abyss," and Saya Sasamiya in "The Asterisk War." The actor is also in video games, voicing Diona in "Genshin Impact" and Maria Therese Bloomfield in "Caladrius" and "Caladrius Blaze." Additionally, Izawa has done some dubbing as Skye in "PAW Patrol" and "PAW Patrol: The Movie," and Veronica in "Ocean's 8."
Lindsay Seidel is Pochita in the English dub. She's lent her voice to "My Hero Academia," "Attack on Titan," "Spy × Family," and "One Piece." Seidel also voiced characters in the 2013 movie "One Piece Film: Strong World," appeared in three "Psycho-Pass" films as Yayoi Kunizuka, and in 2024's "Spy × Family Code: White." She also portrays Reba in the video game "Borderlands 3."
Karin Takahashi and Bryn Apprill as Kobeni Higashiyama
Kobeni Higashiyama is an incredibly skilled devil hunter, known for her acumen in using a knife. She's portrayed by voice actor Karin Takahashi, who got her start on-screen in 2013 as Yui Natsukawa in "Ace of Diamond," an anime following a pitcher on a baseball team. A Rikkyo University graduate, Takahashi is also in "Between the Sky and Sea" as Haru Soramachi, "Me and the Alien MuMu" as Siberia, and "Assault Lily Bouquet" and "Assault Lily Fruits" as Miriam Hildegard von Gropius. She reprised her role as Miriam in the video game "Assault Lily: Last Bullet."
Bryn Apprill is Kobeni Higashiyama in the English dub. Her first on-screen credit is as Meldy in "Fairy Tail," a role she voiced from 2014 to 2019. Her resume also includes voicing Christa Lenz/Historia Reiss in "Attack on Titan," Ibara Shiozaki in "My Hero Academia," and Shirahoshi in "One Piece," in addition to roles in "Dragon Ball Super" and "Spy x Family." Apprill has also portrayed characters in the films "One Piece Film: Z," "One Piece Film: Gold," and "Dragon Ball Super: Broly," and in the video games "Dragon Ball Xenoverse" and "Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2."
Mariya Ise and Katelyn Barr as Himeno
Himeno is a member of Special Division 4, was originally Aki Hayakawa's partner, and is known for wearing an eye patch. Mariya Ise is the voice of Himeno in "Chainsaw Man." Her first role was in "Aishiteruze Baby," an anime about a popular high school boy who becomes a primary caretaker for his young cousin. Ise's resume boasts roles in "Pokémon Ultimate Journeys: The Series" as Bonnie, "One Piece" as Kiku, "Attack on Titan: No Regrets" as Isabel Magnolia, and "Made in Abyss" as Reg. The voice actor has also done quite a bit of dubbing work, including as Beth Harmon in "The Queen's Gambit," Mel in "Thunderbolts*," and Mary Campbell in "The Winchesters."
In the English dub, Katelyn Barr voices Himeno. She's had roles in "Spy x Family," "My Hero Academia," "My Hero Academia: World Heroes' Mission," "My Hero Academia: Two Heroes," and "Attack on Titan." She's also voiced characters in the video games "Borderlands 4," "Tiny Tina's Wonderlands," and "Smite." Barr is also an ADR script writer, working on "Black Clover," "Zombieland Saga," and "Cross Ange: Rondo of Angel and Dragon," among other projects.
Taku Yashiro and Jarrod Greene as Hirokazu Arai
Hirokazu Arai is a devil hunter who works with Himeno. He's voiced by Taku Yashiro in "Chainsaw Man." Yashiro is an award-winning voice actor whose career began with the anime "Silver Spoon" in 2013. He's also had roles in popular series like "Yu-Gi-Oh! Arc-V," "Yu-Gi-Oh! VRAINS," "Yu-Gi-Oh! Sevens," "Pokémon," and "My Hero Academia: Vigilantes." Like other voice actors, his resume also includes video games. He's portrayed Magnai Oronir in "Final Fantasy XIV: Stormblood," Terry in "Rune Factory 5," and Windflit in the phone game "Arknights."
Jarrod Greene is the voice for Hirokazu Arai in the English dub. He has nearly 200 credits to his name, and has been in some of the best anime of all time. Greene plays Hitoshi Shinso in "My Hero Academia," Cobra in "Fairy Tail," and Fukaboshi in "One Piece," alongside roles in "Ace Attorney," "Attack on Titan," "Attack on Titan: The Roar of Awakening," and "One Piece: Adventure of Nebulandia." He's also written ADR scripts for projects like "Attack on Titan the Movie: The Last Attack," "Dragon Ball Daima," and "Attack on Titan."
Kenjiro Tsuda and Jason Douglas as Kishibe
Kishibe is a veteran Demon Hunter, training Denji in the profession. Voice actor Kenjiro Tsuda portrays Kishibe. His first role came in 1995 as Atsushi Noda in "H2," a series about middle school baseball players. Tsuda has been a part of popular franchises like "Yu-Gi-Oh!," "Pokémon," "Naruto," "One-Punch Man," and "One Piece." He's also the Japanese voice in movie dubs for actors like Colin Farrell, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, and Adam Driver, dubbing Kylo Ren for the "Star Wars" sequel trilogy. He also voiced Michael B. Jordan's Killmonger in "Black Panther" and "What If...?." In addition to voice acting, Tsuda ventured into directing with the 2019 documentary "Documentertainment AD-LIVE."
In the English dub, Jason Douglas voices Kishibe. He's well-known for playing Beerus in the "Dragon Ball" franchise, including "Dragon Ball Super," "Dragon Ball Z: Battle of Gods," and several video games. Douglas has also had roles in "Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood," "One Piece," "RWBY," and "Attack on Titan." The actor also has several live action projects on his resume, where audiences may know him as Tobin in "The Walking Dead." He also appeared as Detective Munn in "Breaking Bad," Nick Marshall in "Cruel Summer," and Dashell Brinks in "Nashville."
Daiki Hamano and Jason Marnocha as Samurai Sword
Samurai Sword, also known as Katana Man, is a devil-human hybrid used against Denji at one point in "Chainsaw Man." Daiki Hamano plays the character. His first role was in 2014 in "Yona of the Dawn," a fantasy series about warriors trying to protect the world from evil. The actor has been in "Yu-Gi-Oh! VRAINS" as Go Onizuka, "Go! Go! Loser Ranger!" as Sōjirō Ishikawa, and "Gridman Universe" as Rex. Hamano has also voiced video game characters in "Yu-Gi-Oh! Duel Links," "Final Fantasy XVI," "Final Fantasy VII: Ever Crisis," and "Final Fantasy VII Rebirth." He's done a fair share of dubbing work, including "Aquaman," Sam Wilson in "The Falcon and the Winter Soldier," Agent Stone in the new "Sonic the Hedgehog" movies, and a voice for Ari Aster's "Midsommar."
Jason Marnocha voices Samurai Sword in the English dub. He's portrayed popular characters like Darth Vader in the show "DBX," and Megatron in both "Transformers: Titans Return" and "Transformers: Power of the Primes." In addition, he voiced roles in "One-Punch Man," "Dragon Ball Super," and "My Hero Academia: Vigilantes." Marnocha's voice is used in several video games, including "World of Warcraft" as Prince Renathal, "Genshin Impact" as Lorenzo, and "Call of Duty: Vanguard" as Kortifex.
Yō Taichi and Emi Lo as Akane Sawatari
Akane Sawatari's entire job is to keep watch on the antagonistic Samurai Sword. Yō Taichi voices her in "Chainsaw Man." Her first on-screen voice role was in "Gingitsune" in 2013 as Kozue Ashihara. That series follows the daughter of a priest with the gift of spiritual second sight. Since then, Taichi has portrayed characters in "Yu-Gi-Oh! Arc-V," "Ace Attorney," and "Fruits Basket." The actor has also done dubbing, voicing Vanessa Hudgens's Kelly in "Bad Boys for Life" and "Bad Boys: Ride or Die," Emma Meyer in "Gen V," and Kathryn Newton's Millie in the horror movie "Freaky."
In the English dub, Emi Lo voices Akane Sawatari. Lo's first character role was as Asano Izumi in "Kono Oto Tomare! Sounds of Life," an anime about a high school koto club. They are well-known for voicing Lucy in "Cyberpunk: Edgerunners" and Michiru Inukai in "Talentless Nana." Video game fans might also recognize them as the voice of Columbina in "Genshin Impact," Evelyn in "Pokémon Masters," and Saki Fuwa in "Tower of Fantasy." They've also lent their voice to the game "Detective Pikachu Returns."