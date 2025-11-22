What The Cast Of Chainsaw Man Looks Like In Real Life

Based on the manga series "Chainsaw Man" by Tatsuki Fujimoto, the blockbuster anime adaptation is about Denji, a devil hunter trying to cover his father's debt. He's matched up with the Chainsaw Devil, which looks like a cute dog but has a chainsaw as part of its body, and the two of them kill devils and sell the remains. Audiences can watch Denji's journey across 12 episodes and one sequel film, "Chainsaw Man – The Movie: Reze Arc." Like most adaptations, there are some changes between the show and the manga, but fans still love it. The show boasts a 97% from critics and a 91% from audiences on Rotten Tomatoes. Reviews enjoy its sense of humor, and its stellar animation style.

Depending on how you watch your anime, you may be familiar with the original voice cast or the English dub cast. Between both, these actors are involved with popular franchises, long-running video games, and may have even dubbed your favorite Marvel projects. While we can confidently say the actors behind the Chainsaw Devil are not dogs, this is what the biggest members of the Japanese voice cast and English dub cast of "Chainsaw Man" look like in real life.