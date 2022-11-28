Suzie Yeung And Sarah Wiedenheft On Dubbing The Infamous Women Of Chainsaw Man - Exclusive Interview

If your greatest fear took the form of a Devil, what would it be?

Wiedenheft: Oh, no.

Yeung: I have so many fears.

Wiedenheft: Would it be the Abandonment Devil? Or perhaps ...

Yeung: Me too. What would it do to you? Would it drop you somewhere?

Wiedenheft: I think it would come up [and be] like, "No one loves you." [I'd be] like, "No, [it] can't be. That's impossible, but probably accurate."

Yeung: It grows ever stronger.

Wiedenheft: Let's see. What would actually scare me? Maybe the Taxes Devil. Taxes Devil would scare me.

Yeung: It would drown you in taxes, and you'll forever owe money.

Wiedenheft: Oh, god.

Yeung: [You]'ll be like Denji, broke all the time and in debt, owing money. Oh, man.

Wiedenheft: [What] am I actually afraid of? Certain kind[s] of spiders freak me out, especially the ones that get really big and very hairy. I don't know why specifically the hairy ones.

Yeung: Tarantula Devil.

Wiedenheft: You know they kick up hairs from their legs, and it's itchy as a defense mechanism? Isn't that gross?

Yeung: What do you mean? You get itchy from it?

Wiedenheft: Yeah. It's one of their defense things — they'll rub off [the] hairs on their legs, and [the hairs] will get attached to your skin. And it's very irrita[ting], and that's their way of keeping things away from them. It makes my skin crawl thinking about it.

Yeung: They don't need that to keep me away from [them]. Just any bugs, honestly. Centipede Devil. Ew, gross.

Wiedenheft: Oh, god.

Yeung: A lot of the Devils that have shown up are pretty grotesque already. I'd probably be like Kobeni the whole time, like, "Ah."

Wiedenheft: Wait — I have it. The Cockroach Devil. I forgot. That's the one thing that I cannot deal with.

Yeung: Oh, no.

Wiedenheft: That is the one thing that [makes me] exit the room screaming. I've done that before while I was in the bathroom — came out with my pants wrapped around my ankles squealing and running away. "Someone help."

Yeung: I'm pretty sure it'd be an extremely strong Devil.

Wiedenheft: Oh my god, it would be.

Yeung: It would be very strong.

It would be impossible to kill.

Yeung: It is literally impossible to kill.

Wiedenheft: Yes.

Yeung: They'd have to have a Nuclear Bomb Devil.

Wiedenheft: And it would still exist.

Yeung: Yes, that's true. That's true. It's unbeatable. The Cockroach Devil is the strongest Devil.

Wiedenheft: I do think Chainsaw could do it this time. It's just [that] sprays and whatnot don't work. As long as you can cut through the entire body, [you can kill it] maybe, unless it's prego.

Yeung: Ew.

Wiedenheft: Final answer: Cockroach Devil.

Yeung: Agree.