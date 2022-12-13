Why Chainsaw Man's Sarah Wiedenheft Keeps Playing Horned Girls - Exclusive

When asked about the appeal of horned girls, Sarah Wiedenheft quickly joked, "I plead the fifth," before going on to compare and contrast the different horned characters she's played: "They're a little bit different — at least Pony. She does have her moments, though, where she does get a little bit aggressive, but I feel like she's a little bit different from the other ones in that she's less chaotic and more sweet and unsure. Tohru is probably closer to Power than the rest."

"It's interesting that I've been getting a horned maiden lineup," she continued. "I want to say it's [a] coincidence, but after the second one, it's a pattern." Now that she's three characters into this pattern? "Then it's a problem," she said. Though a "problem" it may be, Wiedenheft has proven herself very talented at voicing characters in this niche, so we would not be shocked if more roles like these come her way.

New episodes of "Chainsaw Man" premiere Tuesdays on Crunchyroll.