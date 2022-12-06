Chainsaw Man's Dub Actors Have Very Similar Personal Demons - Exclusive

Wiedenheft and Yeung spent a long time trying to answer this question, with Wiedenheft initially proposing more abstract ideas like the Abandonment Devil — "it would come up [and be] like, 'No one loves you,'" and the Taxes Devil. Yeung said, "It would drown you in taxes, and you'll forever owe money."

Trying to think about what truly scares her, however, Wiedenheft changed her train of thought to a Tarantula Devil. Yeung expressed a fear of all bugs, to which Wiedenheft came up with what was ultimately both women's final answer: the Cockroach Devil. "It is literally impossible to kill," Yeung stated, though Wiedenheft thinks Chainsaw Man cut through its body to kill it ... "unless it's preggo."

Murdock answered the question, "In a physical sense? Probably a Cockroach Devil. I hate bugs. But if you're talking in a more philosophical sense, I don't know — what would the Failure Devil look like?"

Levy said Murdock's answer was a "good one," but personally picked a Spider Devil, similar to Wiedenheft's Tarantula Devil. "I love spiders as far as what they could do for the home," Levy explained, "but I'm not a fan of ... If something of that nature were in Devil form, that'd be pretty terrifying."

New episodes of "Chainsaw Man" premiere Tuesdays on Crunchyroll.