A Writer For Apple TV's Pluribus Has Already Accepted Defeat Over One Major Fan Theory

Vince Gilligan has done it again. He's delivered a stellar new TV series that follows a miserable woman named Carol (Rhea Seehorn), who has to confront a hive mind taking over most of Earth's population and making them happy. Looper's review called Gilligan's return with "Pluribus" worth the wait, with everyone speculating online what the deeper meaning of the show could be. Although one theory doesn't hold water, one of the writers on "Pluribus" isn't going to fight fans over it.

Many have speculated that "Pluribus" is about AI. A line in the first episode, which suggests that the hive mind doesn't even really know how its assimilation works, echoes sentiments from those in the AI community baffled at why AI writes what it does. "Pluribus" writer Gordon Smith told The Hollywood Reporter that while the theory isn't accurate, he's willing to go along with it. "I don't think we'll beat those [anti-AI] allegations," Smith said. "There's things about AI that resonate with how the Others operate."

Ultimately, Smith doesn't want to be limited to saying that "Pluribus" is solely about how AI could doom life and art as we know it: "It's less rich to say, 'Oh, this is a show about fill-in-the-blank,'" he explained. "It limits both the storytelling and the availability of the show to ask questions. This is such a conceptual show, and my hope is that it makes people think about and feel different things in different ways." When watching "Pluribus," it might be best to view it on its own terms and not try to jam one interpretation onto it.