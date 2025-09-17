Sci-Fi Icon James Cameron Is Struggling To Write A New Terminator Movie For A Good Reason

A couple of years ago, fans got some exciting news about the next installment of the legendary "Teriminator" franchise. James Cameron, the writer and director who brought the original film and its acclaimed sequel to life, confirmed in 2023 that he started working on a script for a new "Terminator" movie. Unfortunately, Cameron still hasn't finished the screenplay, stating that the real world is challenging him as a writer.

"I'm at a point right now where I have a hard time writing science fiction," Cameron said in an interview with CNN (via Collider). The filmmaker's main struggle has been coming up with an idea that won't be quickly outdated by real world developments. "We are living in a science fiction age right now, and the only way out is through — by using our intelligence, by using our curiosity, by using our command of technology — but also by really understanding the stark probabilities that we face." Creating a movie that lives up to the best "Terminator" films is already a challenge, but thanks to AI, Cameron is stuck trying to find a plot that feels relevant.

To be fair, writer's block probably isn't the only thing slowing down progress on the new "Terminator" screenplay. Cameron is also hard at work on multiple other projects, including his other sci-fi blockbuster series "Avatar." While fans can look forward to new addition coming soon to Cameron's filmography, we'll have to wait a bit longer for the next "Terminator" movie.