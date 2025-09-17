Sci-Fi Icon James Cameron Is Struggling To Write A New Terminator Movie For A Good Reason
A couple of years ago, fans got some exciting news about the next installment of the legendary "Teriminator" franchise. James Cameron, the writer and director who brought the original film and its acclaimed sequel to life, confirmed in 2023 that he started working on a script for a new "Terminator" movie. Unfortunately, Cameron still hasn't finished the screenplay, stating that the real world is challenging him as a writer.
"I'm at a point right now where I have a hard time writing science fiction," Cameron said in an interview with CNN (via Collider). The filmmaker's main struggle has been coming up with an idea that won't be quickly outdated by real world developments. "We are living in a science fiction age right now, and the only way out is through — by using our intelligence, by using our curiosity, by using our command of technology — but also by really understanding the stark probabilities that we face." Creating a movie that lives up to the best "Terminator" films is already a challenge, but thanks to AI, Cameron is stuck trying to find a plot that feels relevant.
To be fair, writer's block probably isn't the only thing slowing down progress on the new "Terminator" screenplay. Cameron is also hard at work on multiple other projects, including his other sci-fi blockbuster series "Avatar." While fans can look forward to new addition coming soon to Cameron's filmography, we'll have to wait a bit longer for the next "Terminator" movie.
James Cameron has plenty on his plate
While the new "Terminator" screenplay is brewing, Cameron remains hard at work. "Avatar: Fire and Ash," the third entry in the blockbuster sci-fi fantasy franchise, is set to debut in December 2025, and Cameron has confirmed his intent to direct the fourth installment as well. He has ambitious plans for at least six or seven movies in total, though not all directed by him.
Cameron is also currently working on something that's as far from science fiction as it gets. In 2024, it was announced that he'd be helming an adaptation of the Charles Pellegrino novel "Ghosts of Hiroshima," which will give audiences an up-close look at the devastation brought on by the atomic bomb. The 71-year-old director reportedly promised one of the last survivors of the bombing that he would make the film.
Some fans think Hollywood won't make another "Terminator" movie, but don't give up hope yet. Despite his hurdles, Cameron isn't giving up on his screenplay yet, and the franchise has more than enough fans to keep it alive. In the worst case scenario, Cameron will take so long that our real-world Skynet will just end up finishing the script for him.