Terminator: Arnold Schwarzenegger & James Cameron Argued Over An Iconic Line

Even though Arnold Schwarzenegger needed to be convinced to play The Terminator in the 1984 sci-fi blockbuster of the same name, it didn't mean the bodybuilder-turned-actor had enough muscle to call all the shots on the film. That duty, of course, was up to writer-director James Cameron, and in the new Netflix docuseries "Arnold," the filmmaker and Schwarzenegger both recalled an argument over what would eventually become the actor's iconic catchphrase.

"Sometime in the middle of the shoot, we're doing this police station scene. The line is, 'I'll come back.' It wasn't meant to be like a big moment at all," said Cameron in the documentary. "It was literally meant to be, on its face, 'No problem, I'll come back.' For some reason, Arnold didn't say, 'I'll come back.' I said, 'Well, just say "I'll be back." Keep it simple.'"

The reasoning wasn't simple for Schwarzenegger, however. Because Schwarzenegger's Terminator is a cyborg, the actor explained in "Arnold" that "I'll be back" didn't do the trick for him because of the nature of his character. The actor's suggestion to add one word to the phrase, though, didn't sit well Cameron.

"I said, 'Jim, for some reason it sounds funny when I say, 'I'll be back," Schwarzenegger recalled in the documentary. "It sounds so much more machine-like if I say, 'I will be back.' And he says, 'Are you the writer?' And I said, 'No,' and he said, 'Well, don't tell me how to f***ing write.'"