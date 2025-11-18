Mark Wahlberg's 25-Year-Old Thriller With Joaquin Phoenix Might Just Be A Crime Masterpiece

Mark Wahlberg seems to regularly have an old film from his resume finding new audiences, and it's almost always his thrillers. Fans of the actor might not realize he starred alongside Joaquin Phoenix in "The Yards," a 2000 crime thriller that might actually be a masterpiece. The movie has a strong cast including Charlize Theron and James Cann, great performances, and an under-utilized location in a big city help it stand out from others in the genre, but it's flown under the radar since its release. It's also directed by James Gray, one of Phoenix's biggest defenders when it comes to rumors the actor is hard to work with.

"The Yards" follows contractors that work for the Transit Authority in New York City. It's a cutthroat market, and as such, rival contracting companies do anything they can to secure the job. Even things like bribery and sabotage. Wahlberg is Leo Handler, a guy who previously served time in prison, seemingly because he played the fall guy for other crooks. He gets in with Phoenix's Willie, who shows him how they stay on top when it comes to contracts. Soon he's having Leo play look out while they sabotage another company's work. It forces Leo to figure out how to protect himself while still earning enough money to survive.