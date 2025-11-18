Mark Wahlberg's 25-Year-Old Thriller With Joaquin Phoenix Might Just Be A Crime Masterpiece
Mark Wahlberg seems to regularly have an old film from his resume finding new audiences, and it's almost always his thrillers. Fans of the actor might not realize he starred alongside Joaquin Phoenix in "The Yards," a 2000 crime thriller that might actually be a masterpiece. The movie has a strong cast including Charlize Theron and James Cann, great performances, and an under-utilized location in a big city help it stand out from others in the genre, but it's flown under the radar since its release. It's also directed by James Gray, one of Phoenix's biggest defenders when it comes to rumors the actor is hard to work with.
"The Yards" follows contractors that work for the Transit Authority in New York City. It's a cutthroat market, and as such, rival contracting companies do anything they can to secure the job. Even things like bribery and sabotage. Wahlberg is Leo Handler, a guy who previously served time in prison, seemingly because he played the fall guy for other crooks. He gets in with Phoenix's Willie, who shows him how they stay on top when it comes to contracts. Soon he's having Leo play look out while they sabotage another company's work. It forces Leo to figure out how to protect himself while still earning enough money to survive.
The Yards has aged like fine wine for audiences
When "The Yards" came out in 2000, it received mixed reviews from critics, earning a 64% on Rotten Tomatoes. Reviewers noted how authentic the film felt and liked that the cast gave strong performances. Audiences were less forgiving, awarding the movie a score of 51%, with these reviews highlighting issues with the story. These casual movie fans felt that it was predictable, or it didn't have the depth they were hoping for. Even they agreed that the cast did an amazing job with what they had, however.
Despite currently only being available as a VOD purchase, movie fans are rediscovering "The Yards." Recent Letterboxed reviews suggest a shift in audience opinion, softening its modern reception. These new overviews often remark that the film does a great job of building tension and atmosphere, with the most popular review writing that the first scene of the movie "gives us a glimpse of the cosmic before fully submerging us in grit and grime."
There are still plenty of comments about the film's predictability, but there is also an increasingly positive regard for its efforts. Fans also still agree that Wahlberg and Phoenix put in some of their strongest work on screen. "The Yards" may not go down as one of Wahlberg's best movies, but it's certainly both a gem in his filmography, and a masterpiece of a crime thriller.