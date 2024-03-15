The 1996 Mark Wahlberg Thriller Getting A Second Life On Netflix
A '90s Mark Wahlberg thriller is creeping up the charts on Netflix and reminding fans of his early days as a rapper-turned-actor.
Shortly after releasing his sophomore album as Marky Mark, Wahlberg stepped into the world of cinema, and these days, he is one of the most versatile actors in Tinseltown, effortlessly segueing between comedic and action roles. But in 1996, as he was just popping off, the actor starred in something different from his usual fare and played the creepy villain in the big-screen psychological thriller "Fear."
The picture was a mild box office success upon its release, grossing $20 million, but according to FlixPatrol, "Fear" is now one of the most-watched films on Netflix for the week of March 8-15. On March 14, it was the 10th most popular film on the streaming giant among U.S. viewers.
"Fear" also features rom-com queen Reese Witherspoon in one of her first major roles. She stars as Nicole, a high schooler whose life turns upside down after she meets Wahlberg's nefarious David McCall, a young man whose charisma and charm barely hide his violent streak. A notably mature role for Wahlberg, it paved the way for his roles in classics such as "Boogie Nights" and "Three Kings." Witherspoon, who felt she didn't have control over her intimacy scenes in "Fear," would shortly thereafter cement her status as an A-lister, headlining hits like "Cruel Intentions" (another psychological thriller) and "Election."
Leonardo DiCaprio got Mark Wahlberg his role in Fear
Known in the '90s as the headlining artist for the hip-hop act Marky Mark and the Funky Bunch, Mark Wahlberg proved through "Fear" that he had the acting chops to serve as a leading man. Speaking to Josh Horowitz on "Happy Sad Confused," he explained how his "Basketball Diaries" co-star Leonardo DiCaprio recommended him for the role of David to "Fear" director James Foley. Though hesitant, Foley agreed to meet Wahlberg, and while sparks flew, the director didn't think the young star was right for the gig.
Foley eventually allowed Wahlberg to audition for a smaller role in the picture. The actor then ended up reading lines for the main character — proving how perfect he was. "Next thing I know [Foley] was like, 'whoah.' He calls the studio and he's like, 'Listen, if you don't give Mark Wahlberg this part, I'm not doing the movie,'" he remembered.
"Fear" wasn't a major critical hit — it only has a 46% score on Rotten Tomatoes. But it's hard for anyone to call it Wahlberg's worst film. Even negative reviews at the time highlighted how it served as a worthy vehicle for his acting chops. "Wahlberg does have screen presence and, given a more subtle film, might even emerge as a star before he emerges as an actor," wrote the prescient film critic Mal Vincent for The Virginian-Pilot.
