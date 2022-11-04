Director James Gray Pushes Back Against The Idea That Joaquin Phoenix Is A Difficult Actor

Joaquin Phoenix is undoubtedly one of the greatest, most compelling, and most fascinating American actors of his generation. Ever since he first broke out in the '90s and early 2000s with scene-stealing supporting turns in films like "To Die For," "Quills," and "Gladiator," he's been putting on bravura performance after bravura performance. A great many of those performances were marked by their sheer, raw-nerve intensity, such as his unbridled forays into psychological dishevelment in up-close character studies like "The Master" and "You Were Never Really Here," but just as many Phoenix acting turns have also showcased his knack for warmth, subtlety, and sincere sentiment — from "Her" to "Two Lovers" to the recent "C'mon C'mon." For anyone who's been following his work for the past three decades, it really does seem as though there's nothing Joaquin Phoenix can't do.

Of course, any fan of Phoenix also knows that all that success has run parallel to a significant degree of controversy. Phoenix is also known as an actor several people in the industry find somewhat challenging to work with, given his go-for-broke commitment to each role, his proclivity for trolling the media, and his aversion to long makeup sessions, among other things. But not everybody subscribes to the construal of Phoenix as a "difficult" actor. Filmmaker James Gray, who may know Phoenix better than any other director — after all, he collaborated with him in "The Yards," "We Own the Night," "Two Lovers," and "The Immigrant" — defended the actor's process in a recent interview.