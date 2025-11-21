10 Best Christmas Movies Streaming On Netflix Right Now

Every year during the festive season, both TV networks and streaming services fall over themselves to put out a roster of cheery holiday films. Time-traveling Christmas stories, films where they have to team up to save the family Christmas tree farm — there's no end to the contrived wintery narratives they can churn out. Netflix is no exception, and it has more than a handful of Christmas hits that meet the needs of even the most Scrooge-like viewer. Whether these are romantic and fluffy, or more childlike yarns about the spirit of the holidays, they tap into the inherent qualities of optimism and love that always end up defining the season.

Some Christmas movies are more worthy of your time than others, however — since many of these are made on a small budget and a short timeline with not particularly lofty audience expectations, they're not all going to be winners. (Still, to be fair, sometimes audiences don't want something complex and intellectual around the holidays. There's a reason Hallmark and Lifetime do some of their best business just before Christmas.) The ones we've selected for this list, however, are among the best that Netflix has to offer, providing a boost of Christmas cheer through their simple yet heartfelt holiday stories. We hope you've got your mistletoe ready, because things are about to get extremely festive.