Predator: Badlands May Finally Allow Fans To Have Their Hopes And Dreams

"Predator: Badlands" did a lot to change the "Predator" universe, including opening the door to something longtime viewers have been patiently waiting for. Want to know more? Click our video above to learn how "Badlands" may be making the dreams of fans everywhere come true.

Perhaps more than anything else, "Predator" fans have always wanted a coherent way to link it to the "Alien" franchise — that doesn't involve the sometimes-thorny "Alien vs. Predator" movies. While previous non-crossovers have hinted at the connection between these two worlds, "Badlands" gives an explicit link to the Weyland-Yutani Corporation, the mega company present in both universes, with synthetics central to the narrative like Thia (Elle Fanning) originating from the firm.

With this inclusion in the "Predator: Badlands," the two franchises are now more fully interlaced than ever. But that leaves one question behind — after two aborted attempts at bringing a fully interlinked "Alien" and "Predator" universe to the big screen, should Disney try again?