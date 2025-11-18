Predator: Badlands May Finally Allow Fans To Have Their Hopes And Dreams
Perhaps more than anything else, "Predator" fans have always wanted a coherent way to link it to the "Alien" franchise — that doesn't involve the sometimes-thorny "Alien vs. Predator" movies. While previous non-crossovers have hinted at the connection between these two worlds, "Badlands" gives an explicit link to the Weyland-Yutani Corporation, the mega company present in both universes, with synthetics central to the narrative like Thia (Elle Fanning) originating from the firm.
With this inclusion in the "Predator: Badlands," the two franchises are now more fully interlaced than ever. But that leaves one question behind — after two aborted attempts at bringing a fully interlinked "Alien" and "Predator" universe to the big screen, should Disney try again?
Disney should be careful with another Alien and Predator crossover
The two "Alien vs Predator" films — "Alien vs. Predator" and "Aliens vs. Predator: Requiem" — brought in mixed results for 20th Century Studios. "Alien vs. Predator" became a profitable outing, grossing $177.4 million worldwide and proving popular enough to birth a sequel.
"Requiem" didn't leave as much of an impact, making over $130 million and getting eviscerated by critics. That's why "Alien vs Predator 3" never happened, and why the notion of creating a unified world for the film series looks dicey at best for 20th Century Studios. But with recent entries such as "Alien: Romulus" and "Predator: Badlands" blowing everyone away at the box office, the fate of such a crossover may be redeemed. There's been no official announcement as of this writing, but don't be surprised to hear of one in the works.
