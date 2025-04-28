Alien Vs Predator 3: Will It Ever Happen?
"Whoever wins, we lose." That was the catchy tagline of "Alien vs. Predator," the 2004 movie that saw the iconic Xenomorphs from the "Alien" franchise duke it out with the equally iconic Yautja from the "Predator" franchise. Long before this Paul W.S. Anderson film hit cineplexes, though, the "Alien vs. Predator" universe technically existed through various Dark Horse Comics publications and a "Predator 2" Easter egg. The idea of pitting these cosmic killers against each other on the big screen may have seemed a little silly to some, but fans of both franchises couldn't help but be intrigued by the prospect of a big showdown. The 2004 movie was followed by 2007's "Alien vs. Predator: Requiem," the last feature film dedicated to these two creatures colliding.
Normally, Hollywood loves milking franchises until they're well past their expiration date, so what gives with the "Alien vs. Predator" series going dormant? Why isn't "Alien vs. Predator 3" a motion picture already? There are several reasons for the threequel's absence. Some of it comes down to the reception of the first two entries in this series. There's also corporate politics in play, and other factors include the varying fortunes of both "Alien" and "Predator" solo outings. There are a bunch of different reasons why "Alien vs. Predator" fans have been deprived of another sequel in this crossover yarn. We've taken a deep dive into the topic to explain in detail why "Alien vs. Predator 3" hasn't happened yet.
Why isn't Alien vs. Predator 3 happening yet?
The biggest problem that "Alien vs. Predator 3" has faced in getting off the ground is that the momentum behind the idea faded pretty quickly following the second entry. Back in 2004, "Alien vs. Predator," even in a PG-13 format, sounded like a genre movie dream come true. It certainly paid off for 20th Century Fox: It made £172 million from a budget of $70 million and became "an extremely profitable title for the studio," Deadline reported. The follow-up also made money, pulling in $129 million from a reduced budget of $40 million. The trouble was, the vast majority of critics panned the films, especially the sequel, which scored a damning 12% on Rotten Tomatoes.
After "Requiem," the very idea of "Alien vs. Predator" became toxic. Fox execs were content to put this crossover in the past and explore other corners of the "Alien" and "Predator" franchises. It also probably didn't help that the horror movie genre had shifted toward lower budget and found footage films by the late 2000s, which were dominating the genre. Fearing that a third film would not be a success, execs pivoted away from "Alien vs. Predator" and went down the route of individual installments, to mixed results.
2010's "Predators" and 2018's "The Predator" both struggled to make an impact domestically, and while 2012's "Prometheus" became the highest-grossing "Alien" film ever, 2017's "Alien: Covenant" was hamstrung by its whopping $97 million budget. However, the success of more recent offerings like 2022's "Prey" and 2024's "Alien: Romulus" have proven that separating the "Alien" and "Predator" franchises was the right move in the long run. There's currently more interest in expanding the individual franchises rather than merging them for a third "AVP" outing.
What the Strause brothers have said about Alien vs. Predator 3
Before they co-helmed 2010's "Skyline," visual effects veterans Greg and Colin Strause (known professionally as The Brothers Strause) directed "Alien vs. Predator: Requiem," replacing Paul W.S. Anderson. Both the "Alien" and "Predator" franchises are known for switching up directors: James Cameron stepped in for Ridley Scott to spearhead the first "Alien" sequel, while "Alien 3" was directed by David Fincher. Meanwhile, Stephen Hopkins helmed "Predator 2" instead of John McTiernan. Still, even with this track record of one-and-done filmmakers for both franchises, the siblings did have ideas for where "Alien vs. Predator 3" could go by the time "Requiem" hit theaters. Specifically, they had set their sights on the stars.
Speaking to reporters during a roundtable interview ahead of the release of "Alien vs. Predator: Requiem" in 2007, Greg and Colin Strause revealed that they intended on reworking an idea they had for the first "AVP" film. "We originally pitched on the first 'Alien vs. Predator' and it was kind of a space epic," Colin said (via AVP Galaxy). "I always equated it to 'Dances with Wolves' in space. It involved the Alien home world and a lot of pretty interesting stuff. And the concept still holds up. So if this movie does really good and we have some interesting discussions with Fox, that's one thing we want to come back to. We definitely think we have an idea there." Greg added that both he and Colin felt as though "the Earth stories of this franchise are done and the next one should be moved to space."
What could be explored in Alien vs. Predator 3
The "Alien vs. Predator" films feature plots and characters largely divorced from the main "Alien" and "Predator" sagas, save for small details like the first film featuring Lance Henriksen as Weyland Corporation leader Charles Bishop Weyland. Part of that is simply because there wasn't quite as much mythos to draw from at the time, particularly for the "Predator" saga, which only spanned two features. After two decades and several more "Alien" and "Predator" adventures, though, there are now a ton of unresolved, pre-established plot elements from which "Alien vs. Predator 3" could draw. For example, that big tease in the credits of "Prey" hinted at a rematch fight between the Predators and Naru's Comanche tribe. The ending of "Alien: Romulus" also left one or two dangling plot threads that could get resolved in a third "Alien vs. Predator" outing.
Even less-revered outings in these franchises could inform the "Alien vs. Predator 3" plot. 2018's "The Predator" ended on a cliffhanger involving humanity procuring a Predator suit, so perhaps "Alien vs. Predator 3" could explore how human beings are handling that technology. Or checking in on the survivors of 2010's "Predators" after so many years could be both interesting and a way to get Oscar winner Adrien Brody back into the franchise. Perhaps even plot details from the upcoming Hulu/FX show "Alien: Earth" could inform the narrative of "Alien vs. Predator 3." Given how expansive the "Alien" and "Predator" worlds have become, there are lots of possibilities. This could be a great opportunity to explain more of the "Predator" story while also adding to the "Alien" movie saga.
Who would star in Alien vs. Predator 3
Speaking of the exploding expansion of the "Alien" and "Predator" franchises, that reality means that a prospective "Alien vs. Predator 3" could utilize pre-established lead characters beyond figures played by Sigourney Weaver and Arnold Schwarzenegger in the '80s. "Prey" and "Alien: Romulus" specifically have delivered lead characters audiences tremendously connected with that could easily anchor "Alien vs. Predator 3." Amber Midthunder's brave warrior Naru became a sensation after 2022's "Prey." Getting to see her again — and on the big screen for the first time after "Prey" went straight to Hulu — could boost the event status of "Alien vs. Predator 3." "Alien: Romulus" survivors Marie Raines "Rain" Carradine (Cailee Spaeny) and Andy (David Jonsson) also have the experience and know-how to take on lead roles in "Alien vs. Predator 3."
It seems quite likely that if "Alien vs. Predator 3" were to happen, it would lean heavily or even exclusively on the younger stars of the newer, standalone "Alien" and "Predator" installments, given how successful they've been. However, there's always a chance that the survivors of the original two "Alien vs. Predator" movies could find their way back into a third installment. Sanaa Lathan's Alexa "Lex" Woods from "Alien vs. Predator" could be a fun character to check back in with decades after her first close encounter with these nasty beings. Perhaps even Reiko Aylesworth's Kelly O'Brien or Steven Pasquale's Dallas Howard from "Alien vs. Predator: Requiem" could come back for cameos. There's clearly no shortage of potential stars for "Alien vs. Predator 3."
Who wouldn't star in Alien vs. Predator 3
If there's anyone audiences shouldn't hold their breath to see in "Alien vs. Predator 3" should it ever happen, it's Sigourney Weaver as Ellen Ripley. Fans would no doubt love to see Weaver make a triumphant return to the franchise like Jamie Lee Curtis did with "Halloween," but going by her past comments about the "Alien vs. Predator" franchise, it's highly unlikely she would appear in the third installment. Speaking to IGN (via AVP Galaxy) back when the first "Alien vs. Predator" film was still in the production process, Weaver poured cold water on the notion of her returning as Ripley in the crossover universe.
"I hope Alien beats Predator, because I don't want to see the Alien get thumped," she jokingly said, before adding that her dramatic death in "Alien 3" — she threw herself into a furnace to stop Weyland-Yutani taking Ripley (and the embryo she was carrying) alive — was supposed to be definitive, both for the character and for her as an actor. "The whole reason I died in the end of three was that I really didn't want anything to do with it, I just didn't get the point of, after three good movies, making a kind of videogame movie. And I still don't." Her shadow will always linger over these sagas, but there's no way Sigourney Weaver returns for "Alien vs. Predator 3."
What Alien: Romulus director Fede Álvarez has said about Alien vs. Predator 3
While promoting "Alien: Romulus," director Fede Álvarez was asked about the concept of "Alien vs. Predator 3." Rather surprisingly, the "Don't Breathe" filmmaker revealed that he had a vision for how a third installment in the crossover franchise could work. Specifically, Álvarez loved the idea of him directing half of the movie and the other half of the feature being helmed by "Prey" director Dan Trachtenberg. "Maybe it's something I have to co-direct with my buddy Dan," Álvarez told Deadline. "Maybe we should do like Tarantino and Robert Rodriguez did with [From] 'Dusk till Dawn.' I'll direct a half, and he'll direct another half."
Trachtenberg has been pretty tight-lipped when it comes to expanding the "Alien vs. Predator" franchise, but that could just be because he's been busy with his various "Predator" projects at 20th Century Studios. However, when 20th Century Studios boss Steve Asbell sat down with The Hollywood Reporter in 2024, he confirmed that we would "probably" see another "Alien vs. Predator" movie at some stage. "It wouldn't be in the way you think. That's the thing. Not in the way that it will just be called Alien vs. Predator or anything like the original movies. If we do this, they'll be organically created out of these two franchises that we've continued with characters that we fall in love with, and those characters will combine... perhaps. But we haven't gotten to that point. And we're not just going to bang it out."
How Alien vs. Predator 3 has been teased
In the 2010s, nods to a possible "Alien vs. Predator 3" being in the works were confined to just one film. Ridley Scott made a grand return to the "Alien" franchise with 2012's "Prometheus" and 2017's "Alien: Covenant," movies that were uninterested in crossover tomfoolery. However, 2018's "The Predator" did carve out some time for an "Alien vs. Predator" shout-out. In one scene, an array of Predator-related artifacts are shown. Among these trinkets is a weapon from 2004's "Alien vs. Predator." After 2010's "Predators" focused solely on "Predator" mythology, this tiny nod in "The Predator" confirmed that Xenomorph's were still out there in this fictional universe. What's interesting is that, at one point, "The Predator" nearly concluded on a much more explicit reference to "Alien."
The final cut of "The Predator" ends with a bunch of scientists (plus the film's two lead characters) opening a pod from the Predator's ship that contains a Predator suit, which attaches itself to a lab worker. However, a total of three endings were filmed, and two of them were "Alien" tie-ins. In one version, the pod opened to reveal none other than Ellen Ripley wearing a facehugger-like mask. This is according to special effects artist Yuri Everson, who creates practical props. The scene was actually filmed, with stuntwoman Breanna Watkins playing Ripley (identifiable by a name badge). The third ending saw an adult version of the beloved "Alien" character Newt emerging from the pod as the fabled Predator Killer.
Disney's acquisition of Fox was likely a setback for Alien vs. Predator 3
The chances of "Alien vs. Predator 3" happening were already on the slim side in 2017 when the acquisition of Twenty-First Century Fox, Inc. by The Walt Disney Company was announced. This meant major upheaval for 20th Century Fox, the home of both the "Alien" and "Predator" franchises. Suddenly, one of the biggest Hollywood studios was moving home and everything at this institution ground to a halt. Lots of planned Fox movies would ultimately get canceled as Disney executives aimed to put their own spin on how the studio (soon to be renamed 20th Century Studios) and its projects should proceed.
It's not like there was an "Alien vs. Predator 3" ready to start filming before the Disney/Fox merger mucked everything up. However, any possible movement for this franchise in the home stretch of the 2010s was pretty much obliterated thanks to this corporate development. Countless big projects, including a solo "Gambit" movie starring Channing Tatum, got crushed during this purchase. Even if someone had a killer "Alien vs. Predator 3" pitch around this time, it's doubtful it could've ever been realized as Fox transformed into a new studio.
An Alien vs. Predator anime sequel series was made but never released
Somewhere out there exists an "Alien vs. Predator" anime show that was never released. Titled "Aliens vs. Predator: Annihilation," this 10-episode production from director Shinji Aramaki ("Blade Runner: Black Lotus") was made in the mid-2010s but, sadly, never saw the light of day. Joshua Izzo, the former director of licensing at 20th Century Fox, elaborated on the anime during an interview with "Perfect Organism: An Alien Saga Podcast" in 2023. "One of the Predators is a cyborg and has a fully cybernetic arm and a cybernetic mandible," Izzo said (via Collider). "It's super rad. One we called Bone because all of his weapons were made out of giant tusks."
So why was "Alien vs. Predator: Annihilation" never released? Izzo explained that, in the mid-2010s, Fox had a lot of plates spinning when it came to "Alien" and "Predator" properties, namely the theatrical movies "Alien: Covenant" and "The Predator." Even though the distribution for this anime had apparently been finalized, Fox didn't want to undercut these new standalone films with an anime program. Thus, "Aliens vs. Predator: Annihilation" was shelved. This project's demise speaks to why a theatrical "Alien vs. Predator 3" movie hasn't come to fruition: Even a fully completed "Alien vs. Predator" anime can't escape the cursed outcomes that have plagued this franchise for decades.
Why the Predator: Badlands teaser makes Alien vs. Predator 3 more likely than ever
After so many years of false starts and dead-end rumors, "Alien vs. Predator" fans finally had something to be genuinely excited about with the release of the teaser trailer for "Predator: Badlands." Most of this trailer is focused on the film's Predator hero, but there's also plenty of footage of human lead Thia (Elle Fanning). In the middle of the "Badlands" trailer, it's revealed that she's a robot... but not just any robot. She's a Weyland-Yutani android, as seen by the company's famous logo appearing on her eyes as they roll back. Director Dan Trachtenberg has not given any more information about this Easter egg, nor how the "Alien" saga could factor more into the lore of "Badlands." However, this very explicit connection between the "Alien" and "Predator" franchises (shown off in a flashy moment in the "Badlands" teaser trailer to boot) certainly caught the eyes of countless "Alien vs. Predator" fans.
Speculation began running rampant over what other kind of crossovers between the two franchises could exist within "Badlands." Meanwhile, Fede Álvarez's 2024 comments about his vision for "Alien vs. Predator 3" involving himself and "Badlands" helmer Trachtenberg suddenly took on new degrees of likelihood with this Easter egg. The "Badlands" teaser is exciting on multiple levels, including promising something radically different from Trachtenberg's "Prey" and any other "Predator" sequel. However, the teaser breathing new life into the likelihood of "Alien vs. Predator 3" is arguably the highlight. While there's nothing concrete on a third film being in the pipeline just yet, this major tease — combined with 20th Century Studios boss Steve Asbell telling The Hollywood Reporter that another "Alien vs. Predator" movie would "probably" happen at some point — means we're closer to a third "AVP" movie than ever before.