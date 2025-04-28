Alien Vs Predator 3: Will It Ever Happen?

"Whoever wins, we lose." That was the catchy tagline of "Alien vs. Predator," the 2004 movie that saw the iconic Xenomorphs from the "Alien" franchise duke it out with the equally iconic Yautja from the "Predator" franchise. Long before this Paul W.S. Anderson film hit cineplexes, though, the "Alien vs. Predator" universe technically existed through various Dark Horse Comics publications and a "Predator 2" Easter egg. The idea of pitting these cosmic killers against each other on the big screen may have seemed a little silly to some, but fans of both franchises couldn't help but be intrigued by the prospect of a big showdown. The 2004 movie was followed by 2007's "Alien vs. Predator: Requiem," the last feature film dedicated to these two creatures colliding.

Normally, Hollywood loves milking franchises until they're well past their expiration date, so what gives with the "Alien vs. Predator" series going dormant? Why isn't "Alien vs. Predator 3" a motion picture already? There are several reasons for the threequel's absence. Some of it comes down to the reception of the first two entries in this series. There's also corporate politics in play, and other factors include the varying fortunes of both "Alien" and "Predator" solo outings. There are a bunch of different reasons why "Alien vs. Predator" fans have been deprived of another sequel in this crossover yarn. We've taken a deep dive into the topic to explain in detail why "Alien vs. Predator 3" hasn't happened yet.