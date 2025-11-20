A Paul Mescal Crime Thriller Miniseries Is Almost Impossible To Watch Today

Paul Mescal's career took off in 2020 with the release of the drama miniseries "Normal People," based on the book of the same name by Sally Rooney. Mescal is Connell Waldron, a popular high school athlete who begins a secret relationship with his family housekeeper's daughter Marianne (Daisy Edgar-Jones). They experience many ups and downs while transitioning to university, though the couple ultimately have a happy ending.

"Normal People" received acclaim for how well it captured the tone of the book, which at times can feel bleak and unnerving, particularly as Connell works through different events in his personal life and Marianne becomes involved with controlling men. Mescal and Edgar-Jones's performances were praised, with the miniseries being widely credited for catapulting both of their careers.

"The Deceived" came out in late summer 2020, while "Normal People" was an April release, benefiting from a quarantined audience. Even then, U.S. viewers had no way to watch "The Deceived," while "Normal People" was simultaneously on Hulu, BBC's Channel Three, and Ireland's RTÉ One. Despite having more eyes on him, "The Deceived" was overshadowed, and now isn't available for those in the United States who want to dive into Mescal's growing filmography.