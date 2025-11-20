A Paul Mescal Crime Thriller Miniseries Is Almost Impossible To Watch Today
Paul Mescal has become a household name, undergoing a body transformation for "Gladiator II" and delivering a career-best performance as William Shakespeare in "Hamnet." While many know Mescal for his big screen roles, he's also been on television, including the crime thriller miniseries "The Deceived." However, some fans may be unable to watch it, as it is not available in the United States, though it can be streamed for free in the United Kingdom.
"The Deceived" follows Ophelia (Emilie Reid) as she tries to figure out what happened to Michael (Emmett J. Scanlan), a married professor she falls for, after he vanishes. Across four episodes, nothing is entirely what it seems, as she finds out what actually happened to his wife. Mescal's Sean isn't a major player here, with The Irish Times describing the actor himself as "charismatic" although his character is only "one step above peripheral to the fantastically murky plot." The show originally aired on Channel 5 in the United Kingdom in 2020.
Paul Mescal's other 2020 miniseries overshadowed The Deceived
Paul Mescal's career took off in 2020 with the release of the drama miniseries "Normal People," based on the book of the same name by Sally Rooney. Mescal is Connell Waldron, a popular high school athlete who begins a secret relationship with his family housekeeper's daughter Marianne (Daisy Edgar-Jones). They experience many ups and downs while transitioning to university, though the couple ultimately have a happy ending.
"Normal People" received acclaim for how well it captured the tone of the book, which at times can feel bleak and unnerving, particularly as Connell works through different events in his personal life and Marianne becomes involved with controlling men. Mescal and Edgar-Jones's performances were praised, with the miniseries being widely credited for catapulting both of their careers.
"The Deceived" came out in late summer 2020, while "Normal People" was an April release, benefiting from a quarantined audience. Even then, U.S. viewers had no way to watch "The Deceived," while "Normal People" was simultaneously on Hulu, BBC's Channel Three, and Ireland's RTÉ One. Despite having more eyes on him, "The Deceived" was overshadowed, and now isn't available for those in the United States who want to dive into Mescal's growing filmography.