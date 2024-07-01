Paul Mescal Had One Very Specific Goal With His Gladiator 2 Body Transformation

Following the release of 2023's "Napoleon," all eyes are now on Ridley Scott's next historical epic: "Gladiator 2." Set decades after the original, the film focuses on Lucius (now played by Paul Mescal) stepping into the arena. Plot details for the sequel remain slim, but we do know that the follow-up features a massive cast which includes Denzel Washington and Pedro Pascal. Of course, everyone is focused on Mescal, who had to bulk up considerably to headline the blockbuster. In a chat with Vanity Fair, Mescal discussed how his body transformation reflected a workout routine that focused on fight choreography, not appearance. "I just wanted to be big and strong and look like somebody who can cause a bit of damage when s**t hits the fan," the Oscar nominee said.

Mescal continued by explaining that he needed Lucius' physique to be more in line with a warrior rather than an underwear model. But while the actor looks great, he wasn't trying to become more attractive for the sequel. "Muscles start to grow, and that can be deemed aesthetic in certain capacities, but there is something about feeling strong in your body that elicits just a different feeling," he added. The performer also noted that he began carrying himself differently once he realized that he had the physical chops to actually portray a gladiator.

Director Ridley Scott decided to pursue Paul Mescal for 'Gladiator II' after watching his performance in 'Normal People': "Watching a TV show that's not really my kind of TV show almost four years ago I said, 'Who's this guy?'" 🔗: https://t.co/jpSiBLc2J2 pic.twitter.com/Mcwmj1kLLj — VANITY FAIR (@VanityFair) July 1, 2024

The "Aftersun" star looks absolutely monstrous as Lucius, having completely transformed his body to step into the Coliseum. His physical pivot was so pronounced that he became a daunting figure for the co-star who had to battle him.