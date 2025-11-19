The Terrifying Twilight Zone Episode That Inspired Michael B. Jordan's Sinners

Early in 2025, fans were treated to what will surely end up as one of the best films of the year with Ryan Coogler's "Sinners." It's an original horror story set in the deep South in the 1930s, following the Smokestack Twins as they open up a juke joint. Michael B. Jordan turns in not just one but two of his best performances yet as identical twins Smoke and Stack. There are sultry musical numbers, astonishing fight sequences, and even a bunch of Irish vampires singing folk music, making the film a deranged delight.

While "Sinners" itself stands out among the highest-grossing horror movies of all time as an original property, Coogler does count an episode from a classic TV franchise as an inspiration. Speaking with SciFiNow, Coogler revealed, "There's a real deep-cut influence. My favorite thing ever made is 'The Twilight Zone,' and my favorite episode is called 'The Last Rites of Jeff Myrtlebank.'"

"The Last Rites of Jeff Myrtlebank" is a Season 3 episode of the iconic anthology series, centering around the titular Jeff Myrtlebank (James Best), who wakes from death at his own funeral. His small Southern 1920s town is terrified, believing him to be a "haint" — the same word used for the vampires in "Sinners." Despite growing stronger and insisting that he's just fine, everything Jeff touches seems to die. Much like "Sinners," the episode is all about that fine line between life and death.