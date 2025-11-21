All 12 American Horror Story Seasons Ranked

Easily the worst of the worst, "Double Feature" is a drag of a series, taking interesting performances and unique concepts and allowing them to sputter to an unsatisfying dual conclusion. In the first half of the season, "Blood Tide," a small family moves to Provincetown, Massachusetts during its off season. In the winter months, the crowds are sparse, mainly populated with artists fleeing the New York scene. Harry Gardner (Finn Wittrock) soon learns about the town's dirty secret. He's passed a pill called Muse, which enables incredible powers in the user, especially those experiencing creative blocks. Unfortunately, it also turns you into a cannibalistic, blood-craving vampire. And if you aren't truly talented, swallowing Muse will make you lose your mind.

In "Death Valley," a group of campers are horrified to discover that they're now the final frontier between alien and human interactions — literally, as they're all mysteriously pregnant after encountering an alien craft. They're swept away to Area 51, where the history of human and alien fraternization is slowly revealed to them, and the true desires of their alien captors are revealed.

Perhaps the problem was the limited amount of time each story was given to develop, or how highly constrained the two concepts were. It's a shame, because the vampire storyline in particular was very interesting, but in the end, unsatisfying.